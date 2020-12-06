CALGARY -- The province says 19 more people have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta, including four in the Calgary zone.

One of the deaths, a man in his 80s, reported Sunday is connected to the outbreak at the Rockyview General Hospital in southwest Calgary.

He died Dec. 4 and it's not known if he had any comorbidities.

The other deaths in the Calgary zone included:

A man in his 80s who died Nov. 29 (comorbidities unknown) and;

A woman in her 60s who died Dec. 4, linked to the outbreak at Bethany (case included comorbidities).

The province also reported 1,836 new cases of the illness, more than 40 fewer cases than what was reported Saturday.

The other deaths from the disease included 13 patients in the Edmonton zone, two patients in the North zone and one in the Central zone.

OUTBREAKS AT FOUR CALGARY HOSPITALS

Alberta Health Services, in its latest update, says there are active COVID-19 outbreaks at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre, the Peter Lougheed Centre, the Rockyview General Hospital and South Health Campus.

The most recent outbreak was declared on Dec. 2 at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre. Two patients are sick as a result.

The details on the other outbreaks and cases are as follows:

Peter Lougheed Centre

Outbreak on a cardiology unit (declared Oct. 27) - two patients, three health-care workers infected

Outbreak on a pulmonary unit (declared Nov. 21) - two patients, three health-care workers infected. One death has been associated with this outbreak

Rockyview General Hospital (not including Sunday's death)

Outbreak on a general medicine unit (declared Nov. 5) - two patients, two health-care workers infected

Outbreak on an acute care geriatic unit (declared Nov. 7) - one patient, one health-care worker infected

Outbreak on a transition unit (declared Nov. 19) - 20 patients, five health-care workers infected

Outbreak on an internal medicine unit (declared Nov. 19) - one patient infected

South Health Campus