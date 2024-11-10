CALGARY
Calgary

    • 3 people hospitalized in multi-vehicle collision on Stoney Trail

    A stock photo of an Alberta ambulance. (Getty Images) A stock photo of an Alberta ambulance. (Getty Images)
    Two semis were among the vehicles involved in a multi-vehicle crash that brought westbound traffic along Stoney Trail Northwest to a standstill on Sunday.

    The crash near the Sarcee Trail turnoff happened around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

    EMS took three adults to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

    First responders closed westbound Stoney Trail and re-routed traffic to give crews the room they needed to clear away the vehicles and other debris.

    Police are investigating what caused the crash.

