3 people hospitalized in multi-vehicle collision on Stoney Trail

Two semis were among the vehicles involved in a multi-vehicle crash that brought westbound traffic along Stoney Trail Northwest to a standstill on Sunday.

The crash near the Sarcee Trail turnoff happened around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

EMS took three adults to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

First responders closed westbound Stoney Trail and re-routed traffic to give crews the room they needed to clear away the vehicles and other debris.

Police are investigating what caused the crash.