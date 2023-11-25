CALGARY
Calgary

    • 3 people injured in Black Friday night stabbing at CrossIron Mills, suspects in custody

    3 people were stabbed at CrossIron Mills in Balzac, Alta., just north of Calgary, Friday night before 7 p.m. It was the second mall stabbing of the day. 3 people were stabbed at CrossIron Mills in Balzac, Alta., just north of Calgary, Friday night before 7 p.m. It was the second mall stabbing of the day.

    Black Friday took on a whole different meaning after a second stabbing incident took place early Friday evening at CrossIron Mills in Balzac, leaving three people hospitalized.

    RCMP say just before 7 p.m., they responded to reports of an incident at the mall, and upon arriving discovered three victims with varying degrees of injuries.

    EMS transported all three to hospital in stable condition.

    Images of the event show bystanders and police helping a female victim, whose specific injuries were unknown.

    Blood was left on the mall floor.

    Early Saturday morning, Airdrie RCMP issued an update saying they have taken suspects into custody. Charges are pending.

    Police say they believe the stabbing was a targeted isolated incident and there's no concern for public safety.

    It was the second mall stabbing of the day after an earlier incident at Market Mall, which left three hospitalized and four suspects in custody.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Hamas is set to exchange more hostages for Palestinian prisoners

    Hamas was preparing to release more than a dozen hostages Saturday for several dozen Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, part of an exchange on the second day of a ceasefire that has allowed critical humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip and given civilians their first respite after seven weeks of war.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News