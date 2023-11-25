3 people injured in Black Friday night stabbing at CrossIron Mills, suspects in custody
Black Friday took on a whole different meaning after a second stabbing incident took place early Friday evening at CrossIron Mills in Balzac, leaving three people hospitalized.
RCMP say just before 7 p.m., they responded to reports of an incident at the mall, and upon arriving discovered three victims with varying degrees of injuries.
EMS transported all three to hospital in stable condition.
Images of the event show bystanders and police helping a female victim, whose specific injuries were unknown.
Blood was left on the mall floor.
Early Saturday morning, Airdrie RCMP issued an update saying they have taken suspects into custody. Charges are pending.
Police say they believe the stabbing was a targeted isolated incident and there's no concern for public safety.
It was the second mall stabbing of the day after an earlier incident at Market Mall, which left three hospitalized and four suspects in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.
3 people injured in Black Friday night stabbing at CrossIron Mills, suspects in custody
