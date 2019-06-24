

CTV News Calgary





Alberta Fish and Wildlife is asking for help from the public to identify those responsible for abandoning 34 snow geese carcasses south of Lethbridge.

(Warning graphic content below)

Officers received a report in April of geese being dumped about 10 kilometres south of Warner, near the end of Range Road 17-3.

There they found four garbage bags with 34 snow geese carcasses inside.

These birds can be hunted during the spring season, which runs from March 15 to June 15, but regulations say the animals must be used and edible flesh cannot be wasted or abandoned.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 24-hour Report-A-Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800 or submit a report online.