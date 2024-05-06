Southern Alberta is getting much-needed rain. Some places can expect a lot

There is lots of rain on tap for southern Alberta, with the bulk of it falling Monday night and through Tuesday.

For Calgary, expect a rainy, windy and cool day:

The rain will be heavier east of Highway 2.

Many communities will get lots of much-needed rain, while some localized areas in southeastern Alberta have the potential of getting too much rain too fast, and it could lead to some localized flooding.

Calgary will likely get 15 to 25 millimetres of rain.

Most communities east of Highway 2 will get 30 to 50 millimetres.

The places in purple on the map are looking at 50 to 70 millimetres, and the areas in red and orange (especially communities south of Brooks and Taber) have the risk of getting 70 to 100 millimetres.

The timeline for this is Monday night through to Wednesday morning.

For Calgary, there may be a few showers on Wednesday as things start to clear out.

Friday and through the weekend, it will be dry and hot with temperatures in the low to mid-20s.