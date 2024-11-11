$340K needed for new Calgary school playground

July 2025 may seem like it’s in the distant future, but for the St. Luke playground committee time is ticking to fundraise the $340,000 they still need to build a new playground.

Students at the northwest Calgary elementary school have been using the same playgrounds, one since 1999, the other since 2001.

“As safety is first and foremost, all playground structures have a finite lifespan,” said the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD), which owns and maintains all playgrounds at district schools.

“The recommended lifespan of most playgrounds is approximately 25 years.”

Two-hundred-fifty students attend St. Luke School, and the playground also serves area families.

“CCSD knows that play is important to child development,” said the CCSD in an emailed statement.

“Playgrounds provide a place for students to explore and develop many skills.”

Slated for removal

St. Luke playground committee chair Carly McLuskey explains after failing a safety inspection the swings were removed about three years ago, but no other changes have been made throughout the years.

The playground is slated for removal in July 2025, and the committee has raised $105,000, with an expected total price tag of $445,000.

“Our schools are made aware of their playground structure replacement schedule several years in advance and they consider fundraising initiatives, applying for various grants and community outreach to help raise funds for a new playground,” said the CCSD.

For those who are interested in helping, the playground society page has the most up-to-date information about fundraising efforts.

The committee is hoping to have the two playgrounds replaced with one new and improved one before the 2025-2026 school year.