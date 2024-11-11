CALGARY
Calgary

    • $340K needed for new Calgary school playground

    A committee for St. Luke's School in Calgary needs to raise $340,000 to replace their aging playground, which is scheduled to be removed in July. A committee for St. Luke's School in Calgary needs to raise $340,000 to replace their aging playground, which is scheduled to be removed in July.
    Share

    July 2025 may seem like it’s in the distant future, but for the St. Luke playground committee time is ticking to fundraise the $340,000 they still need to build a new playground.

    Students at the northwest Calgary elementary school have been using the same playgrounds, one since 1999, the other since 2001.

    “As safety is first and foremost, all playground structures have a finite lifespan,” said the Calgary Catholic School District (CCSD), which owns and maintains all playgrounds at district schools.

    “The recommended lifespan of most playgrounds is approximately 25 years.”

    Two-hundred-fifty students attend St. Luke School, and the playground also serves area families.

    “CCSD knows that play is important to child development,” said the CCSD in an emailed statement.

    “Playgrounds provide a place for students to explore and develop many skills.”

    Slated for removal

    St. Luke playground committee chair Carly McLuskey explains after failing a safety inspection the swings were removed about three years ago, but no other changes have been made throughout the years.

    The playground is slated for removal in July 2025, and the committee has raised $105,000, with an expected total price tag of $445,000.

    “Our schools are made aware of their playground structure replacement schedule several years in advance and they consider fundraising initiatives, applying for various grants and community outreach to help raise funds for a new playground,” said the CCSD.

    For those who are interested in helping, the playground society page has the most up-to-date information about fundraising efforts.

    The committee is hoping to have the two playgrounds replaced with one new and improved one before the 2025-2026 school year.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Why brain aging can vary dramatically between people

    Researchers are uncovering deeper insights into how the human brain ages and what factors may be tied to healthier cognitive aging, including exercising, avoiding tobacco, speaking a second language or even playing a musical instrument.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News