COWLEY, ALTA. 39-year-old Luke Kessler of Cowley, Alberta., faces charges after an accident Saturday resulting in a woman's death, Pincher Creek RCMP have confirmed.

He's charged with Dangerous Driving Causing Death, and Fail to Stop. Kessler was also charged with driving left of centre, and failing to hold a subsisting (valid) driver’s license.

The incident took place just before 9 p.m. Saturday, on Highway 3, about a mile west of Cowley.

A pickup truck and a pickup towing a holiday trailer collided head-on, killing the 59-year-old female passenger of the tuck towing the trailer.

The 60-year-old driver of that truck was sent to hospital with undetermined injuries.

The driver of the other truck fled on foot, before being arrested a few hours later at his Cowley home.

The road conditions at the time of the accident were wet, with rain falling.

Police provided no update on the condition of the 60-year-old man’s injuries.

Kessler has been remanded in custody for court Tuesday at 10 a.m., in Pincher Creek Provincial Court.