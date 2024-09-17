4 Alberta hotels featured in the 2024 Michelin Guide

Four Alberta hotels are featured in the 2024 Michelin Guide.

While many may be familiar with the Michelin Star designation, which celebrates excellence in restaurants, the guide also awards keys to hotels that offer the world's most exceptional stays.

In total, 5,000 hotels across the world were recognized in 2024, including 33 in Canada.

"Not a single one is simply a room for the night. These are places that significantly add to your experience as a traveller," explains the Michelin Guide website.

This year marks the first time that the Michelin Key hotel guide expanded to include all of Canada.

Michelin says the hotels are judged in five categories including architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price, and a significant contribution to the guest experience in a particular setting.

Canada had two Three Key hotels (an extraordinary stay), eight Two Key hotels (an exceptional stay) and 23 One Key hotels (a very special stay).

All four Alberta hotels featured on the list were One Key hotels, including:

The Dorian, the only Calgary property on the list, sits in the 500 block of Fifth Ave. S.W.

The Dorian, Autograph Collection. (Facebook/The Dorian)According to the guide, the Dorian is "just about as modern and as stylish as Calgary hotels get."

"The name is indeed a nod to Oscar Wilde’s Picture of Dorian Gray," says the guide.

"The style is an eclectic blend of Deco-inspired elegance and flourishes of Victoriana, plus knowing references to Wilde himself; the in-room comforts, meanwhile, are state-of-the-art. In keeping with the local tradition, the Dorian’s restaurants feature plenty of Alberta-raised beef, alongside French-inspired cooking and plenty of lighter fare."

The Dorian, Autograph Collection. (Facebook/The Dorian)Dorian Hotel spokesperson Ian Jones says the designation is an "incredible testament" to the hotel's hardworking team.

“We have so many repeat guests because they appreciate all the small added touches we provide, and we ensure each guest has a relaxing and decadent stay in a world-class atmosphere," he said in a news release. "I am so proud of our team for this incredible achievement."