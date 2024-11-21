4 injured, including 2 firefighters, in Calgary house explosion

The Calgary Fire Department responded to an explosion and fire at a six-plex in the city's southeast on Thursday afternoon.

The fire department received multiple calls to the community of Mahogany around 3:15 p.m.

CFD says the calls were to 167 Mahogany Gardens S.E., and crews arrived to flames and smoke, and one unit collapsed.

Witnesses say multiple townhouses were on fire.

EMS says it was also called around 3:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Mahogany Gardens S.E. for reports of a building explosion.

The fire department and residents say the townhouses are new, with some lived in and some for rent.

"The one right next to it, you can see people are actively living there. But the one with the door open, people just moved in there a couple months ago, and they just finished getting settled in. Then this happens," said Frank van Dongen, who lives across the street.

"I'm just flabbergasted that the whole end unit is gone."

The fire department says four people were injured, including two civilians and two firefighters.

One of the civilians was taken to South Calgary Urgent Care in stable condition, while the other three were assessed and treated at the scene.

"The unit that collapsed, obviously, we can't get inside that one at all. The other units, crews did go inside to make sure they were evacuated," said Scott Cowan, battalion chief with the fire department.

"Crews definitely were risking themselves by going in there, but they were doing it for the sake of the citizens inside."

Because of the proximity of the fire to other homes and how volatile the situation was, numerous neighbouring homes were evacuated.

The unit that collapsed was not occupied.

Transit buses were brought in to keep people warm.

Nearby residents have commented on social media that there was a smell of gas in the area throughout the day where the townhouse complex is.

Police say upward of 500 homes in Mahogany could have their power and gas impacted.

Several roads in the area were closed, and fire crews remained into the night.

The fire department is asking anyone who might have video, photos or information to contact piofire@calgary.ca.