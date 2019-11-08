CALGARY — More than 713,000 doses of the flu vaccine were administered in the first weeks of clinics being open across the province, according to weekly data released by Alberta Health Services.

A total of 293,008 people got the vaccine in Calgary, while 238,336 people in Edmonton rolled up their sleeves, 52,998 people were vaccinated in the South Zone, the Central Zone saw 70,239 vaccinations doled out and the North Zone saw 58,207.

Despite that number, the flu is in Alberta, as 111 lab-confirmed cases of Influenza A were reported across the province along with 28 lab-confirmed cases of Influenza B.

A total of 42 Albertans were admitted to hospital with lab-confirmed cases of the flu.

AHS will be releasing flu data each Thursday until March 2020.

“It's important to remember the influenza disease data we capture in our weekly updates is considered a mere fraction of the influenza activity that is actually impacting our friends, loved ones and neighbours,” Dr. Jia Hu, AHS medical officer of health, said in a release.

“Not all cases of influenza are lab-confirmed and not all cases require hospitalization. However, by consistently sharing the influenza disease information that we do capture, we are still ensuring Albertans understand the stark reality of influenza.”

Influenza immunization is currently available, free of charge, to all Albertans age six months and older.

There are four clinics available in Calgary, including:

Richmond Road Diagnostic and Treatment Centre (1820 Richmond Road S.W.)

Brentwood Village Mall (3630 Brentwood Road N.W.)

Northgate Mall (495 36 th Street N.E.)

Street N.E.) South Calgary Health Centre (31 Sunpark Plaza S.E)

Flu clinics in surrounding communities include:

Chestermere Community Health Centre (288 Kinniburgh Blvd.)

Airdrie Town and Country Centre (275 Jensen Drive N.E.)

Cochrane Community Health Centre (60 Grande Blvd.)

Foothills Centennial Centre (204 Community Way, Okotoks)

Oilfields General Hospital (717 Government Road, Black Diamond)

Some pharmacies and doctor’s offices in Alberta will also be offering flu shots this season.