45 cats, 2 dogs rescued from northern Alberta property by Calgary aid agency

Dozens of cats and two dogs have been rescued from rural property by a Calgary-based animal charity.

The Canadian Animal Task Force said a northern Alberta man died a few weeks ago.

With no one able to take over care of the animals, his family contacted the organization.

The charity jumped into action and drove five hours north of the city to the property.

When they arrived, the group said the felines were extremely hungry and were even jumping on their vehicle.

By the time volunteers rounded them all up, they realized they had 45 cats and two dogs.

All of them arrived safely in Calgary on Wednesday night and will undergo medical treatment.

Volunteers offered the animals food, which was graciously accepted, after driving five hours north of Calgary to the property. (Supplied)

The task force says many of them have ear mites and need to be neutered, vaccinated and receive parasite treatments.

Once all of the animals are assessed, more veterinary care may be needed, officials said.

The charity is now appealing for donations to help pay for the high cost associated with the rescue.

Donations are being accepted via their website.

The Canadian Animal Task Force plans to place the animals with partner rescue organizations once they’re healthy.