45 cats, 2 dogs rescued from northern Alberta property by Calgary aid agency
Dozens of cats and two dogs have been rescued from rural property by a Calgary-based animal charity.
The Canadian Animal Task Force said a northern Alberta man died a few weeks ago.
With no one able to take over care of the animals, his family contacted the organization.
The charity jumped into action and drove five hours north of the city to the property.
When they arrived, the group said the felines were extremely hungry and were even jumping on their vehicle.
By the time volunteers rounded them all up, they realized they had 45 cats and two dogs.
All of them arrived safely in Calgary on Wednesday night and will undergo medical treatment.
Volunteers offered the animals food, which was graciously accepted, after driving five hours north of Calgary to the property. (Supplied)
The task force says many of them have ear mites and need to be neutered, vaccinated and receive parasite treatments.
Once all of the animals are assessed, more veterinary care may be needed, officials said.
The charity is now appealing for donations to help pay for the high cost associated with the rescue.
Donations are being accepted via their website.
The Canadian Animal Task Force plans to place the animals with partner rescue organizations once they’re healthy.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Mild stretch of weather continues for Calgary
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police release bodycam video of officer-involved incident at Hindu temple protest in Brampton, Ont.
Police say an officer who forcefully removed a 'weapon' from a protester outside of a Hindu temple in Brampton was acting 'within the lawful execution of his duties' after bystander video of the incident circulated widely online.
Some Scotiabank users facing 'intermittent' access to banking days after scheduled maintenance
Scotiabank users say they are having issues using their bank’s services following a scheduled maintenance period that ended days ago.
W5 Investigates Car security investigation: How W5 'stole' a car using a device we ordered online
In part two of a three-part series into how thieves are able to drive off with modern vehicles so easily, CTV W5 correspondent Jon Woodward uses a device flagged by police to easily clone a car key.
A look at how much mail Canada Post delivers, amid a strike notice
Amid a potential postal worker strike, here’s a look at how many letters and parcels the corporation delivers and how those numbers have changed in the internet age.
Sandy Hook families help The Onion buy Infowars
The satirical news publication The Onion won the bidding for Alex Jones' Infowars at a bankruptcy auction, backed by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims whom Jones owes more than US$1 billion in defamation judgments for calling the massacre a hoax.
B.C. woman who 'carried on' as mortgage broker, sent falsified documents ordered to pay $35K
A woman from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been handed a $35,000 penalty after admitting she "carried on" as a mortgage broker in the preparation of 10 mortgage applications, despite lacking the necessary registration.
South African government says it won't help 4,000 illegal miners inside a closed mine
South Africa's government says it will not help an estimated 4,000 illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
After losing the White House and both houses of Congress, Democrats are grappling with how to handle transgender politics and policy following a campaign that featured withering and often misleading GOP attacks on the issue.
India's 'most wanted terrorist' arrested in Canada
One of India's most wanted terrorists has been arrested and charged in connection with a recent alleged shooting in Ontario.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Passenger killed in head-on collision south of Westlock
A 16-year-old's car crossed the centre line before it struck another vehicle head on, killing a passenger in the other vehicle, on Wednesday, RCMP say.
-
NEW
NEW 'Out of reach': Edmontonian faces accessibility struggles at local concert venues
A local wheelchair user is drawing attention to the vast differences in accessibility features at Edmonton concert venues.
-
12-year-old boy charged in stabbing of 11-year-old boy at Edmonton McDonald's
The boy stabbed at a north Edmonton McDonald's last Friday is 11 years old.
Lethbridge
-
Serious crash closes intersection near Drumheller
Drivers are being asked to avoid the scene of a serious crash near Drumheller, Alta.
-
Lethbridge police say multiple arrests made following 'high-risk incident'
Lethbridge police say a number of arrests have been made following an investigation on Thursday morning.
-
Charges laid in Lethbridge carjacking that saw truck, police cruiser end up in canal
Lethbridge police have charged two people in connection with a weekend carjacking that saw a stolen vehicle driven dangerously throughout the city.
Vancouver
-
Public invited to sign condolences book for former B.C. premier John Horgan
The public is being invited to share messages in memory of late B.C. premier John Horgan this week.
-
Teen pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by a car in Richmond
A teenager remains in hospital in critical condition after being hit by a car over the weekend, Mounties in Richmond say.
-
B.C. woman who 'carried on' as mortgage broker, sent falsified documents ordered to pay $35K
A woman from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been handed a $35,000 penalty after admitting she "carried on" as a mortgage broker in the preparation of 10 mortgage applications, despite lacking the necessary registration.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. woman who 'carried on' as mortgage broker, sent falsified documents ordered to pay $35K
A woman from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been handed a $35,000 penalty after admitting she "carried on" as a mortgage broker in the preparation of 10 mortgage applications, despite lacking the necessary registration.
-
Class-action alleges abuse, cultural devastation at Canadian Indigenous group homes
A proposed class-action lawsuit against the Canadian government says Indigenous people removed from their communities and placed in group homes beginning in the 1950s suffered physical, sexual and psychological abuse that "was commonplace, condoned and, arguably, encouraged."
-
Push to name new university in Langford, B.C., after John Horgan
A push is on to permanently memorialize B.C.'s former premier, the man known to many as 'John from Langford,' in the Vancouver Island city.
Saskatoon
-
Cynthia Block will be Saskatoon's next mayor
Cynthia Block is the 29th mayor of Saskatoon, and the first woman elected to the position in the city's history.
-
Prince Albert elects new mayor after 12 years under Greg Dionne
After 12 years under Greg Dionne, the City of Prince Albert has a new mayor.
-
Multiple people bear sprayed at Saskatoon mall, police investigating
Saskatoon police are investigating after multiple people were bear spayed at a mall Wednesday evening.
Regina
-
Chad Bachynski defeats Sandra Masters to become mayor of Regina
Chad Bachynski will be Regina's next mayor, after defeating incumbent Sandra Masters, who was vying for a second term.
-
Here's a look at Regina's projected new city council
Regina's projected new city council will consist of eight new members with more than a handful of outgoing councillors not seeking re-election and two incumbents being defeated Wednesday night.
-
Civic election results from around southern Saskatchewan
Wednesday, Nov. 13 saw a wave of civic elections across southern Saskatchewan with victories and upsets all over. Here are the preliminary results for some of the smaller urban centres.
Toronto
-
Police release bodycam video of officer-involved incident at Hindu temple protest in Brampton, Ont.
Police say an officer who forcefully removed a 'weapon' from a protester outside of a Hindu temple in Brampton was acting 'within the lawful execution of his duties' after bystander video of the incident circulated widely online.
-
LIVE UPDATES: Taylor Swift in Toronto for first of 6 sold-out shows
Taylor Swift is in Toronto to perform her first of six sold-out shows at the Rogers Centre tonight.
-
Teen arrested during West Queen West gun battle was wanted in deadly Etobicoke home invasion: police
A teenage boy arrested along with more than 20 others following a gun battle in Toronto’s West Queen West neighbourhood was wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion in Etobicoke back in April, Toronto police say.
Montreal
-
Police, firefighters respond to train derailment near Montreal; no injuries reported
Police are responding to a derailment at a train yard in Longueuil, Que., on Montreal’s South Shore.
-
REM: Service launch in 2025 and upcoming interruptions
The Caisse de dépôt is now aiming for fall 2025 for the launch of the Deux-Montagnes and Anse-à-l'Orme branches of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM), while new cost overruns are expected and voluntary interruptions will take place in the coming months.
-
Quebec to audit 17 schools on secularism law compliance
The Quebec government will audit 17 schools to make sure they respect secularism, in the wake of citizen complaints.
Atlantic
-
Measles cases in New Brunswick climb to 37: Department of Health
New Brunswick’s Department of Health says the number of confirmed measles cases in the province has grown to 37.
-
Tim Hortons gift card brouhaha shows N.S. electoral officer needs fining power: watchdog
The director of a democracy watchdog says that if Nova Scotia's electoral officer had more power to levy fines, it would discourage situations such as campaign managers giving Tim Hortons gift cards to voters.
-
N.S. election: Liberals promise to improve cellphone service and highways
Nova Scotia's Liberal party is promising to improve cellphone service and invest in major highways if the party is elected to govern on Nov. 26.
Winnipeg
-
Crash on Chief Peguis causing Thursday morning traffic delays
A crash on Chief Peguis Trail is causing Thursday morning traffic delays.
-
Manitoba Crown stays sexual assault charges against priest on second day of trial
The Crown has stayed sex charges against a Roman Catholic priest in Manitoba on the second day of his trial.
-
Sea Bears centre Chad Posthumus in critical condition after surgery for brain aneurysm
Chad Posthumus, a centre for the Winnipeg Sea Bears, is in critical condition after undergoing surgery for a brain aneurysm, the team announced Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Toronto man charged with uttering threats towards an Ottawa medical clinic, police say
An 18-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly making hundreds of threats towards a medical clinic operating in the Ottawa suburb of Orléans.
-
COMING UP @ 1 PM
COMING UP @ 1 PM Ottawa Police to provide update on ‘Project Champion’
Ottawa Police are set to provide information Thursday about an 18-month investigation that concluded this week.
-
Trump border czar calls eastern Ontario border crossing an 'extreme' security vulnerability
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's incoming border czar is calling one of Canada's busiest border crossings in eastern Ontario an "extreme vulnerability" for the United States as he intends to crack down on illegal immigration and increase border agents across the U.S.-Canada border.
Northern Ontario
-
South African government says it won't help 4,000 illegal miners inside a closed mine
South Africa's government says it will not help an estimated 4,000 illegal miners inside a closed mine in the country's North West province who have been denied access to basic supplies as part of an official strategy against illegal mining.
-
'Your body, my choice': Attacks on women surge on social media following U.S. election
Sexist and abusive attacks on women, like 'your body, my choice' and 'get back to the kitchen,' have surged across social media since Trump’s reelection.
-
Northern Ontario couple charged in their baby girl's 2022 death
A northern Ontario couple has been charged in the death of their three-month-old baby girl who was found in September 2022 with no vital signs.
Barrie
-
17-year-old charged with impaired driving after crashing into hydro pole
Police arrested a 17-year-old accused of impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision in Wasaga Beach.
-
Poppy box theft under investigation in Barrie
Police in Barrie hope to identify an individual accused of stealing a poppy box, containing roughly $50 in donations.
-
Owner of 8 pups prepared to move if not granted an exemption to township's dog bylaw
An Everett, Ont. woman finds herself in a bit of a dog fight with the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio after being told she has too many puppies.
Kitchener
-
Take a look inside Amazon’s new fulfillment centre in Cambridge, Ont.
Amazon says its new fulfillment centre in Cambridge, Ont. is the first-of-its-kind in the country.
-
Toronto teenager charged with first-degree murder in Kitchener, Ont. homicide
A Toronto teen has been charged as part of an investigation into Kitchener, Ont.’s first homicide of 2024.
-
Residents tear down temporary shelters as Guelph tries to clear downtown encampment
Some people from Guelph are looking for a new place to stay after the City of Guelph tried to clear a downtown encampment.
London
-
Dog rescued from Perth County swamp
Firefighters said they ended up with some muddy clothes and water-logged rubber boots, but they’re pleased the story had a happy ending and the dog was rescued without injury.
-
Concerns remain as Hydro One identifies a preferred corridor for the St. Thomas EV battery plant
Hydro One has identified a preferred route for a transmission corridor to supply the Volkswagen electric vehicle battery plant in St. Thomas, Ont. While the corridor now appears inevitable, officials are continuing to take feedback on the plan.
-
Needleless insulin device being introduced in Canada on World Diabetes Day
“InsuJet [is] the first device to Canada that actually has no needles,” said Daphne Lapenna of Sol-Millennium Medical Ltd. who is introducing the product to Canada on Thursday evening at Banting House.
Windsor
-
Mangy foxes 'will not survive': A cry for help
A Windsor resident is asking for the public’s help to capture two injured foxes roaming in the east end of the city.
-
Windsor police seek missing 64-year-old man
Windsor police are asking for help locating a missing 64-year-old man.
-
Person of interest wanted in ongoing investigation: WPS
The Windsor Police Service is looking to identify a person of interest in an ongoing investigation.