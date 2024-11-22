$45K in funding for three Calgary organizations

Three Calgary organizations are receiving $15,000 each from the Calgary Real Estate Board Realtor Community Foundation.

The recipients are Radiance Family Society, Calgary Drop-In Centre and Onward Homes Society.

"As we approach the colder months, ensuring that vulnerable communities have access to safe, warm, and functional shelter is more crucial than ever," said foundation chair Catherine Chow.

This funding will help Radiance Family Society to improve one of its shelters for women with and without children who are fleeing domestic violence.

"New flooring is crucial in our ability to welcome pets and provide a responsive system of care that reduces barriers for those with pets leaving domestic violence," said executive director Susan Herman.

"We know that people experiencing violence will stay in their home out of fear for the safety of their pet, or because they do not want to be separated from their pet."

Vulnerable adults experiencing, or at risk of homelessness, can visit the Calgary Drop-In and Rehab Centre Society for emergency shelter, housing and health programs.

"(This) funding will support the kitchen upgrade and redesign at Bridgeland Manor, our mixed-market residential housing building," said Kevin Webb, director of emergency shelter and housing.

"This renovation will create a more functional and accessible space that fosters social connection among our senior residents who are transitioning from homelessness to stable housing."

Low-income Calgarians with a diverse mix of needs can receive support from the Onward Homes Society.

"At Onward we know that with homes for all, people and communities thrive," said CEO Martina Jileckova.

"This is particularly true of Glasswaters House, a home where expectant mothers receive support for themselves and their newborns with the help of Inn from the Cold and their program, Emma House."

The house originally built in the 1950s needs plumbing upgrades to support the 10 expectant mothers who currently call it home.