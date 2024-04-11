5 Calgary-born players help University of Denver reach Frozen Four final

It will be the University of Denver against Boston College in the Frozen Four final on Saturday night and five Calgary-born Pioneer players are sharing the spotlight.

The matchup was finalized on Thursday night after Boston College defeated Michigan 4-0.

On Wednesday, Tristan Broz scored in overtime to give the University of Denver a thrilling 2-1 overtime victory over Boston University on Thursday, sending the Pioneers to the NCAA final.

Broz carried the puck into the offensive zone around eight minutes into overtime, then pulled it back, creating a screen in front of Boston University goaltender Matthieu Caron before slipping it through his five-hole for the winner.

The win sends the Pioneers, which features six Albertans, including five from the Calgary area, into a Saturday NCAA final matchup with the winner of Thursday night’s semi-final between Michigan and Boston College.

Calgary-born goaltender Matt Davis was sensational in goal for Denver, and lae in the third was saved by a goal post from a shot that would have given BU a one-goal lead.