If you bought a ticket in Friday night's Lotto Max draw, now would be the time to check your numbers because one ticket has won $50 million.

According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation's website, a single ticket, sold in Calgary, matched all seven numbers to win the top prize.

A second prize, that matched six numbers including the bonus number, was bought in Ontario, netting that winner $269,533.80

The winning numbers in Friday night's draw are: 5, 9, 33, 36, 39, 41, 44 and the bonus number was 27.

