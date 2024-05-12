Baby moose pays a visit to Calgary community of Varsity

A Calgary homeowner got a surprise visit from a hungry baby moose Saturday afternoon.

Vince Van Hyfte said the animal dropped by between noon and 1:30 p.m. at his back yard in the community of Varsity.

The moose snacked on fresh tree buds, took a nap, then departed around 1:30 p.m. (Photo: Vince Van Hyfte)

“The moose was free and just roamed around the area eating on the fresh tree buds before lying down to have a rest,” Van Hyfte said, in an email to CTV News.

He said there was no sign of a mama moose anywhere nearby.

Moose in Calgary back yard, May 11, 2024 (Photo: Vince Van Hyfte)