Sunday morning collision between vehicle and cyclist sends 1 to hospital

A vehicle collided with a cyclist Sunday morning in southeast Calgary.

Around 11:15 a.m., the collision occurred on Macleod Trail at 210 Avenue S.E.

An EMS spokesperson said an adult male was transported to Foothills Medical Centre in serious and potentially life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured and did not require EMS.

Northbound Macleod Trail and the off-ramp at 210 Avenue S.E. have been shut down while police investigate the cause of the collision.

This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes available.