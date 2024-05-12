CALGARY
Calgary

    • Sunday morning collision between vehicle and cyclist sends 1 to hospital

    A cyclist was struck by a vehicle Sunday on Macleod Trail at 210 Ave S.E. (Photo: X@yyctransportation) A cyclist was struck by a vehicle Sunday on Macleod Trail at 210 Ave S.E. (Photo: X@yyctransportation)
    Share

    A vehicle collided with a cyclist Sunday morning in southeast Calgary.

    Around 11:15 a.m., the collision occurred on Macleod Trail at 210 Avenue S.E.

    An EMS spokesperson said an adult male was transported to Foothills Medical Centre in serious and potentially life-threatening condition.

    The driver of the vehicle was not injured and did not require EMS.

    Northbound Macleod Trail and the off-ramp at 210 Avenue S.E. have been shut down while police investigate the cause of the collision.

    This is a developing story that will be updated throughout the day as more information becomes available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News