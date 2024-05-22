5th annual Toy Drive for Kids Cancer Care coming to McMahon Stadium this weekend

Muscle Car Cruisers of Alberta (MCCA) is gearing up for its fifth annual toy drive to benefit Kids Cancer Care (KCC).

Organizer Tracy Forsyth-Lundy says the event, which takes place May 26 at McMahon Stadium, promises to be the biggest yet.

Following the fundraising show-and-shine at the stadium's west parking lot, the cars will drive in formation around Alberta Children's Hospital for those who can't come down.

"We've been doing this together every year and it has grown immensely from where we started – so much that this year, we're in the west-side parking lot of McMahon Stadium instead of Market Mall," Forsyth-Lundy said.

"Bring a new toy. That's all it takes to get in. Bring a new, unwrapped toy, donate the toy, come down and see over 150 muscle cars and supercars."

The event will showcase a stunning collection of muscle cars and supercars, including Brian Milloy's McLaren 765LT Spider.

Only 765 were made.

It's also the official horsepower rating of its engine, though Milloy claims it's slightly over 800HP.

Others include several McLaren 720s, a Koenigsegg CCR (one of only 13 in the world and the only one in North America), a one-of-a-kind Ferrari Spyder and even a rare 2012 2SS RS Transformers Special Edition Camaro – yes, the real-life Bumblebee.

Milloy says for the car owners, it's a fun way to give back to the community.

"You just think of how prevalent cancer is, and kids should not have to go through something like that," Milloy said.

"This event puts smiles on their faces. You know, the bright-coloured cars and stuff. It just makes it so much easier for them. They're happy for a day, and they and their families forget about all the things that they're going through.

"It just makes it so, so worthwhile for all of us."

The Sunday event kicks off with a special treasure hunt for KCC families from 8:45 to 10 a.m.

KCC kids will use clue cards to find 12 mystery cars scattered around the parking lot, with a gift waiting for them at each vehicle.

Following that, it is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

KCC staff will be on-site to collect donations directly.

Food trucks will be available, with a portion of their sales going to KCC.

Attendees can also participate in a 50-50 draw and purchase mystery envelopes, with 100 per cent of the proceeds benefiting KCC.

The MCCA aims to set a record for KCC and make this the biggest car charity event in Calgary's history.