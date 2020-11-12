CALGARY -- Provincial health authorities have announced 10 more deaths of Albertans from COVID-19, the deadliest day so far during the pandemic.

Officials also announced 860 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Alberta Health said six of the deaths were in the Calgary zone and three of those were residents in continuing care homes.

The other three victims were not in continuing care facilities. Alberta Health did not release any further details about those fatalities.

The breakdown of the new deaths in the Calgary zone are as follows:

A man in his 90s linked to the outbreak at Mount Royal Revera in northeast Calgary

A woman in her 90s linked to the outbreak at Extendicare Hillcrest in northwest Calgary

A man in his 90s linked to the outbreak at the Staywell Manor in southwest Calgary

A man in his 70s and two men in their 80s, not in continuing care

Alberta Health has recorded 393 deaths as a result of COVID-19.\

This is a developing story and we will have more details as they become available...