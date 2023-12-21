6 more people charged in violent northeast Calgary clash

Six more people have been charged in connection with a violent clash in northeast Calgary in September.

The confrontation between two Eritrean groups, involving approximately 150 people, took place on Falconridge Boulevard on Sept. 2.

Police initially charged 11 people in connection with the clash last month.

Following further investigation, six more people have each been charged with one count of rioting and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, including:

Rahel Berhane Haile, 42;

Tahani Osman, 20;

Biniam Kinfe Yhdego, 24;

Tesfabrahn Hidray Medhin, 45;

Zerit Kidane, 40; and

Amanuel Zeweldi, 52.

The accused are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 14.

The violent clash began around 5 p.m. on Sept. 2, when two groups with opposing views engaged in a fight.

Police arrived to find people armed with weapons like sticks and bats, some even wearing helmets, engaged in a battle.

With files from CTV News Calgary’s Damien Wood