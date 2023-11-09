Nearly a dozen charged in connection with northeast Calgary riot; more suspects sought

A melee two months ago in Calgary's northeast has resulted in 11 men being charged with rioting and more.

Meanwhile, police continue to search for additional suspects.

The violent clash began around 5 p.m. on Sept. 2, when two groups with opposing views engaged in a fight along Falconridge Boulevard.

Chief Constable Mark Neufeld has previously said police arrived to find people armed with weapons like sticks and bats, some even wearing helmets, engaged in a battle.

He has said there were rocks, bottles and other projectiles being thrown.

In total, it's estimated 150 people were involved, with a dozen people ending up in hospital, some with serious injuries.

This year marks 30 years since Eritrea became independent from Ethiopia.

Since its separation, the country has been led by President Isaias Afwerki and millions of Eritreans have fled the country, which has no elections or free media.

The anniversary has been marked by several violent clashes between rival Eritrean groups, across Canada and beyond.

According to Neufeld, the incident in Calgary "is really the largest violent event to happen in our city in recent memory."

In the aftermath, police said in a release on Thursday, "we dedicated resources to form an investigative task force to hold those responsible accountable for their actions."

On Thursday, police announced charges of rioting had been laid against 11 men.

Almost all of them also face additional charges.

Ykhlo Brhaane, 35; Daniel Negasi, 36; Okbazghi Tesfamichael Haile, 32; Habtom Haile, 33; and Efrem Haile Gebru, 38, have been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose in addition to rioting.

Angosom Bahta, 35; and Tesfaldot Hailemariam Gebrekid, 27, have been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose in addition to rioting.

Amanuel Kiflezgi Sium, 24; and Yamin Okubahanes, 28, have been charged with assault with a weapon, mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose in addition to rioting.

Tesfans Gebregzabher, 49, has been charged with assault with a weapon in addition to rioting.

Million Hagos, 43, only faces the charge of rioting.

Police have shared images of their outstanding suspects in this incident, which can be found online.

If you recognize any of the people in the images, you're asked to email the investigative task force at ITF@calgarypolice.ca.

"Our task force is committed to identifying all persons of interest," Acting Deputy Chief Scott Boyd said in Thursday's release.

"I want to remind Calgarians that the behaviour exhibited during this conflict is not, and never will be, acceptable in this city.

"As a police agency, it's our duty to remain neutral to the politics and beliefs that surround events like this one. At the same time, it's also our job to police the behaviour of people in our city.

"Our priority is always the safety of the community and our officers."