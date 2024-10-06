CALGARY
Calgary

    • 6 people transported to hospital after late night fire, explosion damages 4 northeast townhouses

    6 people were transported to hospital after a fire Saturday in northeast Calgary that burned four townhomes. (Photo: Tyler Barrow, CTV News) 6 people were transported to hospital after a fire Saturday in northeast Calgary that burned four townhomes. (Photo: Tyler Barrow, CTV News)
    Share

    An investigation is underway into a fire and explosion that took place Saturday night in northeast Calgary.

    At around 11 p.m., fire crews responded to the 0-100 block of Las Americas Villas N.E., where they discovered flames and smoke coming from three different two-storey townhomes.

    Residents reported an explosion near the scene. Debris was scattered on property around the incident.

    A fourth townhome was extensively damaged by the fire, along with the original three, which were destroyed. All four are presently uninhabitable and the residents have been displaced.

    AHS transported six people to hospital, one in life-threatening condition, one in serious condition and four in stable condition. A cat was also rescued by firefighters.

    A fire investigator is on scene alongside fire crews and Calgary police trying to determine the cause of the fire.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News