6 people transported to hospital after late night fire, explosion damages 4 northeast townhouses

An investigation is underway into a fire and explosion that took place Saturday night in northeast Calgary.

At around 11 p.m., fire crews responded to the 0-100 block of Las Americas Villas N.E., where they discovered flames and smoke coming from three different two-storey townhomes.

Residents reported an explosion near the scene. Debris was scattered on property around the incident.

A fourth townhome was extensively damaged by the fire, along with the original three, which were destroyed. All four are presently uninhabitable and the residents have been displaced.

AHS transported six people to hospital, one in life-threatening condition, one in serious condition and four in stable condition. A cat was also rescued by firefighters.

A fire investigator is on scene alongside fire crews and Calgary police trying to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.