7 Calgary restaurants make Canada's 100 Best list

Seven Calgary eateries are featured on Canada's 100 Best Restaurants list for 2023, with Major Tom honoured with the highest ranking out of all of them.

The restaurant, which sits on the 40th floor of Stephen Avenue Place, nabbed 13th place.

The list of exceptional eateries was generated by 130 judges representing a mix of informed culinary enthusiasts, food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and other food service professionals.

"Judges were asked to vote for restaurants based on the complete dining experience provided – service, decor, the depth of the cellar and, above all else, food quality," explains the Canada's 100 Best website.

The Calgary spots featured on the 2023 list include:

"We feel incredibly privileged to have once again made it onto Canada's 100 Best Restaurant list, among so many exceptional dining establishments," said Sal Howell, proprietor of River Café, in a statement.

"It's a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to showcasing the very best of Alberta and Canadian ingredients, and we are thrilled to be contributing to the vibrant culinary scene in our city."

Also featured on the list is Lupo in Banff, located in the 200 block of Wolf Street, which came in at 95.

Out of the 12 restaurants from the Prairies that were featured, seven were in Calgary.