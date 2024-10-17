7 orphaned deer fawns run wild again after successful rehabilitation

After spending months caring for seven deer fawns, The Alberta Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) celebrated their release into the wild this week.

The mule and white-tailed deer arrived at AIWC’s rehabilitation centre five months ago.

Scottie Porter, AIWC’s communications coordinator, says some were orphaned, others injured and at least one was kidnapped.

AIWC says it's common for mother deer to leave their babies alone for much of the day to avoid attracting predators, and well-intentioned people mistakenly rescue a healthy fawn believing it to be orphaned.

Porter points out young deer are the most demanding patients AIWC treats. When the fawns first arrived, they required formula feedings six times a day.

“It can be quite chaotic in the deer paddock, as the fawns push and shove to be the first to get formula," says Porter.

When they moved to a primarily leaf-based diet, staff and volunteers had to collect up to 180 kilograms of fresh twigs and vegetation every day.

“Staff drive around the countryside to find and cut down suitable leaves and branches from aspen and poplar trees … it's one of the most labour-intensive tasks for our clinic team from late summer to early fall,” says Porter.

But all that work paid off. On Wednesday, the young deer were placed in individual boxes and driven to a forested area west of Sundre. When the doors were opened, the deer casually walked out and ventured off into the woods.

Seven orphaned deer fawns were released back into the wild near Sundre, Alta., on Oct. 16, 2024. (Courtesy: Alberta Institute for Wildlife Conservation)

AIWC is a non-profit organization and “rehabilitation of a single fawn costs over $1300,” says Porter.

“The public can help AIWC prepare for next spring’s fawn season by making a donation at www.aiwc.ca.”