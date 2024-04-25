CALGARY
Calgary

    • 82 animals seized from Alberta rural property during police investigation

    The Alberta SPCA seized 82 animals in distress from a home in Mountain View County on April 22, 2024. (Supplied) The Alberta SPCA seized 82 animals in distress from a home in Mountain View County on April 22, 2024. (Supplied)
    Share

    Southern Alberta RCMP have charged a 44-year-old man in connection with an investigaton that saw 82 animals in distress seized from a home in Mountain View Country, north of Calgary.

    The investigation began on April 22, when Mounties arrested a man leaving a rural property with a truck hauling a trailer loaded with a skid steer. All of the vehicles turned out to be stolen, police said, so they obtained a search warrant for the home.

    Officers arrested a resident and located the following during the search:

    • Six stolen trucks;
    • Four utility trailers;
    • A Polaris ATV;
    • A Raptor Keystone RV;
    • Two flat deck trailers;
    • Two shotguns;
    • A bolt-action rifle;
    • Two .22-calibre rifles;
    • Thousands of rounds of ammunition;
    • Six industrial heaters; and
    • A red Norco Sight VLT 12-speed mountain bike with the serial number removed.

    In addition with the stolen property, police also discovered numerous animals in distress.

    Fifty-six dogs of various breeds were seized from the property, as well as 10 sheep, nine llamas, four chickens and three geese.

    The investigation into the welfare of the animals is being conducted by the Alberta Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

    Michael McGill, of Mountain View County, is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, failure to comply with a release order and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

    No charges have been laid against the accused in relation to the animals as the SPCA's investigation is still ongoing.

    However, the organization says the additional seizures have added to "an extensive list" of animals in the SPCA's care.

    Officials say since March, 250 animals have been seized by or surrendered to the agency, with the most coming from four investigations.

    "Our team, and the animal welfare community as a whole, is facing unprecedented pressure this spring," said Alberta SPCA executive director Leanne Niblock in a news release.

    "Rising costs of living, lingering impacts of the pandemic, and climate change leading to drought and wildfire just exacerbate the already desperate situation. These large rescues add enormously to the pressure, and to be blunt, to our expenses."

    If anyone is looking to help the SPCA care for seized animals, they can do so by fostering or donating funds.

    Additional details can be found on the SPCA's website.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Honda to get up to $5B in govt help for EV battery, assembly plants

    Honda is set to build an electric vehicle battery plant next to its Alliston, Ont., assembly plant, which it is retooling to produce fully electric vehicles, all part of a $15-billion project that is expected to include up to $5 billion in public money.

    Secret $70M Lotto Max winners break their silence

    During a special winner celebration near their hometown, Doug and Enid shared the story of how they discovered they were holding a Lotto Max ticket worth $70 million and how they kept this huge secret for so long.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News