83-year-old Calgary woman dead after neighbour's 3 dogs attack
Police are investigating after an 83-year-old woman died following an attack by three dogs in northwest Calgary.
Paramedics responded around 2 p.m. to the Capitol Hill area at the 1500 block of 21st Avenue N.W.
The senior was found with serious, life-threatening injuries. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.
Police say the woman was in a back alley doing yard work when a neighbour's dogs escaped their yard and attacked her.
According to police, depending on the outcome of the investigation, criminal charges or fines could be laid while the dogs could be euthanized. Officers are not revealing what breed the dogs are.
'THE BEST PERSON'
One neighbour, who was uncomfortable with identifying himself with CTV News Calgary, helped his neighbour Betty when she was injured.
CTV News has agreed to identify him as 'Lane,' who says Betty, known as 'Rusty' or 'Red' to all the neighbours, loved to work in her yard.
"She was a slight little old lady, great neighbour, spry, continually out gardening, pruning the hedges," Lane said.
"The best person you could hope to have for a neighbour."
Lane's wife heard a commotion in the alley with several dogs and went to see what had happened.
Lane then jumped up to see two of the three dogs police identified being pulled back into the neighbour's yard.
"A little frustrated that I wasn't able to get there a minute or two sooner," said Lane.
"The comfort I can take is I was there with her, and she wasn't alone."
A Calgary senior was doing yard work in her backyard when she was attacked by three dogs Sunday afternoon (CTV News Calgary/Tyson Fedor).
Lane says he and the dog owner, who lives next door to Betty tried to save her.
"He brought out towels, and he helped me hold Rusty up while we waited for EMS."
Close family friends of the victim, who did not want to speak on camera with CTV News, say she was a private person and was on her way to hospital in an ambulance when she succumbed to her injuries.
CTV News attempted to speak with the owner of the dogs.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe storm potential in Calgary, another bout of rain
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
It's 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
Judge expected to impose stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard today
An Ontario judge is expected to impose stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard this morning, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman.
Food banks stretched thin as food prices rise, increasing hunger
A new survey suggests a growing number of Canadians are struggling with the rising cost of food as prices for basics like pasta, bread and meat all soar.
Platinum Jubilee party ends, now The Monarchy looks to the future
After four days of parades, street parties and a gala concert celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne, the Platinum Jubilee celebrations ended Sunday with a queen's wave from Buckingham Palace and the crowds outside singing 'God Save the Queen.' But as the tributes to Elizabeth's lifetime of service begin to fade, Britain is left with the reality that the second Elizabethan age is in its twilight.
Federal public servant pleads not guilty as shipbuilding trial begins
A federal public servant has pleaded not guilty to breach of trust for allegedly leaking government secrets about a $700-million shipbuilding project.
China warns Canada over air patrols monitoring North Korea sanctions busting
China's foreign ministry warned Canada on Monday of potential 'severe consequences' of any 'risky provocation,' after Canada's military last week accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft monitoring North Korea sanctions busting.
Jacob Hoggard trial exposes misconceptions about consent, say experts
The sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard turned on one central issue: consent. High-profile cases like Hoggard's have the power to shape our understanding of consent, lawyers and advocates say, exposing harmful misconceptions that pervade the courts and society at large.
On D-Day anniversary, battle over Juno Beach condo development wages on
On the 78th anniversary of the D-Day operation in France, a battle against a proposed condo development set to be constructed on Juno Beach wages on.
'He ran me over': Attendees of B.C. residential school memorial march hit by truck
Several people were injured after a man drove his truck into a small crowd marching to honour the victims and survivors of residential schools in B.C.
Edmonton
-
Avs have Evander Kane-less Oilers on the brink entering Game 4
The odds are stacked a mile high against the Edmonton Oilers to win their Western Conference finals matchup with the Colorado Avalanche.
-
Eastwood apartment building fire prompts evacuation, closure of 82 Street intersection
A three-storey walk-up apartment complex was evacuated because of a fire early Monday morning.
-
Josh Classen's forecast: Cooler and cloudy today, warmer Tuesday
Cloudy, breezy and threatening to rain in the Edmonton area this morning.
Vancouver
-
B.C. couple paying for cancer treatment says province should offer help to families facing unknown wait
A Coquitlam, B.C., couple paying out of pocket for cancer treatment is pushing for answers and action from the province while facing an unknown wait for funding approval and a growing expense.
-
Evacuation order, local state of emergency issued over flooding in northwest B.C.
Evacuation orders have been issued for three small communities in northwestern British Columbia as the flood risk rises across the region.
-
Family of Trina Hunt to release statement following arrest in her homicide case
The family of Trina Hunt is expected to release a statement after an arrest was made outside her Metro Vancouver home in connection to her death.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass killer slipped by Truro police in nine-minute journey on Day 2 of rampage
A mass killer in a replica police vehicle was able to drive undetected through the largest Nova Scotia town in the vicinity of his murders, slipping by local constables who had received descriptions of the fake car over an hour earlier.
-
Cape Bretoners prepared to open their doors to Ukrainian refugees if needed
Cape Bretoners of Ukrainian heritage say the welcome mat is out in their part of the region for any refugees looking for a place to stay.
-
'Changes my life': P.E.I. becomes first Atlantic province to help cover cost of diabetes technology
Prince Edward Island has become the first province in Atlantic Canada to cover most of the cost of glucose sensor technology, often referred to as continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) or flash glucose monitoring systems.
Vancouver Island
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | B.C. government to announce extreme heat preparedness measures
The British Columbia government is expected to announce new measures to deal with summer heatwaves.
-
New Pat Bay Highway overpass to open in 2025: province
The B.C. government says final designs for a new overpass along the Patricia Bay Highway on Vancouver Island are nearly complete, with the overpass expected to open in 2025.
-
'He ran me over': Attendees of B.C. residential school memorial march hit by truck
Several people were injured after a man drove his truck into a small crowd marching to honour the victims and survivors of residential schools in B.C.
Toronto
-
Judge expected to impose stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard today
An Ontario judge is expected to impose stricter bail conditions on Jacob Hoggard this morning, a day after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman.
-
Ontario reports 430 people in hospital with COVID-19, one more death
Ontario health officials are reporting that 430 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 116 patients in intensive care.
-
Summer recreation program signup in Toronto begins Tuesday
Sign-up opens for all City of Toronto-run recreational programs across the city tomorrow. Here’s what you need to know.
Montreal
-
Quebec Liberals announce new candidate for NDG as Kathleen Weil steps down
The Quebec Liberal Party has announced a new candidate in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce riding for the upcoming fall election.
-
Quebec reports 1 new COVID-19 death
Quebec announced on Monday it is no longer collecting COVID-19 hospitalization data over the weekend, which means the number of people in hospital since Friday is not known.
-
Use of French at home is only one indicator of language health: Quebec demographers
Quebec Premier Francois Legault said the language spoken at home is one indicator his government considers, insisting his government's sole goal was to ensure French remains Quebec's common language.
Ottawa
-
Inquest into Ottawa Valley triple-murder begins today
A coroner’s inquest into the murders of three Ottawa Valley women begins today.
-
Two CF-18 Hornets conduct flyby over downtown Ottawa
Two Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornets conducted a flyby of the National War Memorial just after 11 a.m. Monday.
-
Ottawa woman scheduled to get married in a month dies while hiking at the Grand Canyon
The National Park Service received a report of a hiker in distress at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Thursday from the Bright Angel Trail above Three-Mile Resthouse.
Kitchener
-
Up to 50 mm of rain possible by Tuesday in Waterloo-Wellington
Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other southern Ontario communities may soon be getting a significant amount of rain.
-
Father dies, daughter survives after water emergency at Rockwood Conservation Area: OPP
A man has died while boating with his daughter at Rockwood Conservation Area, according to provincial police.
-
Waterloo singer wins 'Rising Star' award from the Country Music Assn. of Ontario
Nate Haller, a country singer from Waterloo, won the 'Rising Star of the Year' award from the Country Music Association of Ontario on Sunday night.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP make third arrest in connection to death of Megan Gallagher
RCMP on Saturday arrested another person wanted in connection with the death of Megan Gallagher.
-
Here's how Sask. gas prices compare to the rest of the country
Prices may be the highest ever in recent memory in Saskatchewan — but they're even higher in most other provinces.
-
2 uncontained wildfires reported in northern Sask.
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency is reporting six active wildfires in the province — including two uncontained fires northeast of La Ronge.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sudbury police investigating 'serious industrial incident'
One person was taken to hospital Monday morning after a 'serious industrial incident' in Sudbury's Flour Mill area, police say.
-
It's 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
-
Victim killed in ATV crash in Muskoka identified, wasn't wearing helmet
A 43-year-old Baysville man has been identified as the victim in the fatal ATV crash on Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Winnipeg
-
Scott Fielding, natural resources and northern development minister, resigns
Scott Fielding, Manitoba's natural resources and northern development minister, has resigned from the province's cabinet.
-
It's 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.
-
Winnipeg crews rescue youth carried downstream in Red River
Crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) rescued a youth, who was found being carried by the current in the Red River on Sunday evening.
Regina
-
'Everything is backlogged': Air travelers call for lessening of pandemic protocols to cut down on delays
Many passengers are currently experiencing delays across their aerial commute due to protocols and restrictions put in place to cut down on the transmission of COVID-19.
-
'A space where we can talk': YRHS Survivors Flag presentation creates dialogue on reconciliation and residential schools
Staff at Yorkton Regional High School (YRHS) originally had planned to have its new Survivors Flag up in time to fly last September, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
It's 'high time' that authorities revise definition of 'fully vaccinated': experts
As more evidence emerges on the efficacy of third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, experts say it's high time public health authorities revise the definition of 'fully vaccinated' to include a booster dose.