    9-game winning streak snapped as Wranglers lose 2-1 to Bakersfield at Saddledome

    The Wranglers dropped a 2-1 decision to the Bakersfield Condors Tuesday night at the Saddleome.
    Sam Honzek scored his first professional goal for the Wranglers Tuesday night, but that was the lone bright spot as Calgary dropped a 2-1 game to Bakersfield, snapping their nine-game winning streak.

    Bakersfield came out flying, outshooting the Wranglers 17-10 in the opening frame and going ahead 1-0 on a goal from Matthew Savoie.

    The second period was scoreless.

    With just under two minutes left in regulation time, Calgary pulled goalie Devin Cooley and Bakersfield took advantage, getting a goal from Seth Griffith to make the score 2-0.

    With 39 seconds left, the Wranglers pulled the goalie again and this time, Honzek, the Calgary Flames' first-round draft pick, scored to cut the lead to 2-1.

    However, that was all the scoring as the Wranglers dropped their second game of the season.

    The two teams go at it again tonight at the Saddledome. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

