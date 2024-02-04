91 crashes in Calgary reported as snow turns streets into slippery mess
A vehicle rolled over at 14th Street and 11th Avenue NW Sunday afternoon as a snowstorm turned city streets into a slippery mess.
The incident took place shortly after noon. The city said to expect delays in the area. There was no word on injuries.
The driver sustained minor injuries, according to police.
That was just one incident of many as snow fell relentlessly throughout Sunday morning.
There were traffic incidents reported on southbound Deerfoot Trail by the Douglasdale exit, on Highway 1 west of Stoney Trail, and eastbound at 210 Avenue and Macleod Trail SW, where a two-vehicle collision was disrupting traffic.
Police say there were 91 crashes between Saturday night when the snow started and late Sunday afternoon. Twelve of which resulted in minor injuries.
The city said in a release that it has a full complement of snow-clearing crews out responding to the overnight snowfall.
Up to four more centimetres were expected to fall throughout Sunday in addition to low overnight temperatures, which could create new ice underneath the fresh snow.
The city is plowing and applying materials on the highest volume roads, including Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail and Memorial Drive.
Chris McGeachy, the mobility spokesperson for the City of Calgary, urges drivers to be extra careful.
“There could be ice formation in trouble spots such as hills, bridge decks and intersections, so the advice to Calgarians is to leave plenty of time to get to where you need to go, leave plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle in front,” he told CTV News.
Walkers and wheelchair users are advised to plan ahead, as continued snowfall may create unanticipated challenges.
You can also refer to the City of Calgary’s Pathways and Bikeways map to keep updated on which routes are snow cleared.
Calgary Transit advised riders that the Victoria Park/Stampede Station will be using the southbound track only for both directions of CTrain travel between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday.
Around 6:30 p.m. RCMP advised that road conditions on Highway 2 were poor between Airdrie and Red Deer. Mounties said travel was not recommended and asked drivers to stay home if possible.
Fun in the snow
Chinook Blast’s celebrity curling event at Olympic Plaza on Sunday was cancelled due to snow safety concerns.
Tourism Calgary says the snow was falling too fast to keep the ice surface clear.
However, the snow didn’t stop dozens from taking part in the Dead Cold Run at St. Patrick’s Island Park.
Some participants from Chile braved the conditions and ran 21K.
“I’m glad we finished it. It was so difficult with the snow, it make it so much harder,” said Sonia Bani.
Manuel Nena added, “It’s hard, it’s slippery, but it’s amazing experience.”
Jasline Tauro spent her day getting in on the winter fun too.
“Today I’m tobogganing … I never got to do this when I was growing up because I’m from a place where it never snows, so this is pretty exciting because I can be a child again,” she said.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian music stars Joni Mitchell, Allison Russell, Nezet-Seguin win Grammys
Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell won her 10th Grammy Award on Sunday in a pre-broadcast ceremony that also handed trophies to Canadian folk singer Allison Russell and conductor Yannick Nezet-Seguin.
Chile forest fires kill 99 as hundreds remain missing
Wildfires sweeping through central Chile have killed at least 99 people and hundreds are still missing, authorities said on Sunday, as President Gabriel Boric warned the country faces a 'tragedy of very great magnitude.'
Rapper Killer Mike detained by police at the Grammy Awards after collecting 3 trophies
Killer Mike was detained at the Grammy Awards on Sunday after the rapper won three Grammy awards including his first in more than two decades.
Grammys open with high-octane Dua Lipa performance and Miley Cyrus, Karol G win their first awards
Karol G made Grammy history by becoming the first female performer to win best musica urbana album. She took home the honour for her blockbuster 'Manana Sera Bonito' record, which was presented to her by Christina Aguilera and Maluma.
NDP MLAs banned from some B.C. mosques after 'crappy' land comment from minister
Representatives from more than a dozen British Columbia mosques and Islamic associations have sent a letter to Premier David Eby calling for the minister of post-secondary education to be removed from her role.
Toronto to host Canada's first 2026 FIFA World Cup game
The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been revealed and Canada's first game will be held at BMO Field in Toronto.
A common food additive may be interfering with our gut health, study finds
A new study suggests that a commonly used food preservative may interfere with microbial gut bacteria required to keep us healthy.
Ottawa couple out $13k after scammer posing as TD Bank steals credit card info
An Ottawa couple is reeling after a scam phone call from who they thought was a representative from TD Bank cost them $13,000.
Heavy snowfall continues in the Maritimes; delays, closures and cancellations piling up
As large amounts of snow continue to batter parts of the Maritimes from the slow moving weather system on Sunday, the list of closures and delays is also growing.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
'We won't accept': Hundreds spend weekend protesting new UCP policies aimed at trans youth
Hundreds of protesters gathered over the weekend in Edmonton to speak out against proposed legislation that would limit access to medical treatments for trans youth.
-
Valley Line LRT work set to begin on Stony Plain Road in Westmount
Work on the Valley Line West LRT expansion is set to begin in Westmount.
-
Edmontonians gather Sunday to call on Canada to uphold human rights in Gaza
A large group gathered in Churchill Square Sunday to protest the Canadian government's support of Israel and its military operations in Gaza.
Vancouver
-
As emergency calls to encampments jump dramatically, Abbotsford calls for more housing and detox beds
The Abbotsford Police Department was called to the Riverside Road and Gladys Avenue corridors almost 4,700 times in 2023, an increase of 73 per cent over the previous year.
-
This is how many games Vancouver will host during the FIFA World Cup
The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was announced Sunday afternoon, and we now know how many games will be played in Vancouver.
-
'He's got a wonderful legacy' Canucks announce death of team dog Ryp after sudden illness
Ryp, the four-legged member of the Vancouver Canucks, became suddenly ill last week, and the difficult decision was made to euthanize the yellow lab.
Atlantic
-
Snow totals from Maritime storm comparable to White Juan: More snow to come
The weekend winter storm continues to bring snow to parts of the Maritimes, with the amounts of snow being comparable to White Juan.
-
RCMP investigate suspicious death in Paq’tnkek, N.S.
The Northeast Nova RCMP is investigating a suspicious death that happened at a home in Paq’tnkek, N.S
-
New Brunswick super-fan gets one in a lifetime experience at U2 concert: 'I still can’t believe it happened'
Jesse Little from Blacks Harbour, N.B., got up-close-and-personal with Bono during a recent U2 concert in Vegas when the singing came off the stage right to his seat
Vancouver Island
-
Flight Centre fights hundreds of fake sites, as bogus booking costs B.C. man $2,280
Flight Centre says it has had more than 200 fraudulent listings taken down so far, the search results having appeared in online searches for “Flight Centre” across Canada.
-
NDP MLAs banned from some B.C. mosques after 'crappy' land comment from minister
Representatives from more than a dozen British Columbia mosques and Islamic associations have sent a letter to Premier David Eby calling for the minister of post-secondary education to be removed from her role.
-
This is how many games Vancouver will host during the FIFA World Cup
The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup was announced Sunday afternoon, and we now know how many games will be played in Vancouver.
Toronto
-
Toronto to host Canada's first 2026 FIFA World Cup game
The match schedule for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been revealed and Canada's first game will be held at BMO Field in Toronto.
-
Justin Bieber takes the ice, grabs the spotlight at NHL All-Star Weekend
Justin Bieber was one of the big stars of NHL All-Star Weekend, performing at a party he threw early in the week and actually getting on the ice prior to the 3-on-3 tournament Saturday.
-
Cyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after collision in Scarborough
A cyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by the driver of a van in Scarborough on Saturday evening, police say.
Montreal
-
Big announcement coming about Olympic Stadium roof: reports
The Quebec government and Montreal's Olympic Park CEO are scheduled to make a big announcement on Monday.
-
Montreal's Allison Russell, Yannick Nezet-Seguin take home Grammys
Montreal-born Allison Russell singer won Best American Roots Performance at the 2024 Grammys for her song 'Eve Was Black.'
-
Quebec going ahead with out-of-province tuition hikes despite advisory body concern
Quebec is moving forward with a plan to hike tuition for out-of-province Canadian students by about 30 per cent, despite a letter from a government-mandated advisory committee urging them to reconsider.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man says he got a red light ticket for turning right
Running a red light in Ottawa can cost you hundreds of dollars as one man found out, but when he took a closer look at the ticket, he was surprised by what he saw.
-
2 people, including child, suffer serious injuries after Hwy. 17 car crash
A child and an adult are in hospital after a two-vehicle car crash near the Town of Renfrew on Sunday afternoon.
-
Ottawa couple out $13k after scammer posing as TD Bank steals credit card info
An Ottawa couple is reeling after a scam phone call from who they thought was a representative from TD Bank cost them $13,000.
Kitchener
-
Tactical officers arrest man in Kitchener
Tactical officers converged on a Kitchener neighbourhood Sunday after a man was reported brandishing a gun.
-
How to experience April’s 'once-in-a-lifetime' eclipse
People in parts of Ontario have the chance to witness a rare celestial event this spring as a total solar eclipse casts sections of eastern Canada, the United States and Mexico into darkness.
-
Black History Month celebrations kick off in Kitchener
Marking the first weekend of Black History Month, hundreds of people gathered at the Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum to celebrate all things surrounding Black culture.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government awards nearly $1 billion hospital expansion contract to PCL
The Saskatchewan government has awarded PCL Construction with a nearly $1 billion contract to build a new tower at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert.
-
Former Saskatoon Air Cadet shared child porn over Snapchat, judge rules
A former Saskatoon Air Cadet was convicted for distributing child pornography last month for sharing nude photos of a fellow cadet over Snapchat.
-
Sask. teachers announce second round of rotating strikes
Teachers in Saskatoon and in a number of northern school divisions will walk off the job in the second round of rotating one-day strikes.
Northern Ontario
-
Two dead, three more in hospital following a house fire in a remote First Nation community
A house fire that killed two people and injured three remains under investigation by police.
-
2 people, including child, suffer serious injuries after Hwy. 17 car crash
A child and an adult are in hospital after a two-vehicle car crash near the Town of Renfrew on Sunday afternoon.
-
Long-serving northern Ont. politician dies
The longest-serving mayor for the City of Timmins has died.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged after Winnipeg bus driver assaulted
A Winnipeg bus driver was assaulted on Saturday after telling a passenger he couldn’t take him to a street that wasn’t on his route.
-
Winnipeg police make impaired driving arrest after crash involving ambulance
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) arrested a 19-year-old man on Saturday following a crash that severely damaged an ambulance.
-
Warm weather won’t stop Winnipeg ice climbers at Festiglace
Despite Sunday’s unseasonably mild temperatures, Winnipeg ice climbers raced to the summit of a 20-metre tall ice tower in the city’s St. Boniface neighbourhood for Festiglace.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers announce second round of rotating strikes
Teachers in Saskatoon and in a number of northern school divisions will walk off the job in the second round of rotating one-day strikes.
-
Sask. Viterra workers say company pulled 'switcheroo' on negotiated wage increase
The union representing Viterra workers across Saskatchewan says their employer has failed to follow through on its promised wage increases, weeks after they voted in its final contract offer.
-
Moose Jaw podiatrist says patients facing unnecessary specialist referral delays
A Moose Jaw podiatrist believes his patients are facing unnecessary delays in referrals to health care specialists. Current rules require podiatry patients to visit a family doctor to complete the referral process.