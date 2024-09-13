'A better tool': Calgary committee seeks to empower noise bylaw

Several recommendations from a city committee aim to help bylaw officers in dealing with complaints from the public about noisy vehicles.

On Thursday, the City of Calgary's community development committee approved a few changes to the Calgary Traffic Bylaw.

It said the changes were needed after "very few tickets" had been given out by bylaw officers under the current regulations.

"The wording of the existing bylaw makes it challenging to enforce," the committee wrote in its submission.

The committee decided the current definition for "objectionable noise" is too vague and needs the opportunity for bylaw officers to provide context on calls.

"For example, an officer can consider duration, volume, location and other factors," the committee said.

The recommendations also include an updated fine of $270 for "causing objectionable noise" and a new fine of $300 for anyone who fails to comply with directions from an officer during testing.

"By strengthening the language in the Calgary Traffic Bylaw, administration will have a better tool that enables peace officers and community peace officers to enforce traffic noise rules," the committee said.

The recommendations will go to council for debate.