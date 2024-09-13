CALGARY
Calgary

    • 'A better tool': Calgary committee seeks to empower noise bylaw

    Calgary's community development committee has passed on recommendations to improve the Calgary Traffic Bylaw to make problems easier to enforce. (File) Calgary's community development committee has passed on recommendations to improve the Calgary Traffic Bylaw to make problems easier to enforce. (File)
    Share

    Several recommendations from a city committee aim to help bylaw officers in dealing with complaints from the public about noisy vehicles.

    On Thursday, the City of Calgary's community development committee approved a few changes to the Calgary Traffic Bylaw.

    It said the changes were needed after "very few tickets" had been given out by bylaw officers under the current regulations.

    "The wording of the existing bylaw makes it challenging to enforce," the committee wrote in its submission.

    The committee decided the current definition for "objectionable noise" is too vague and needs the opportunity for bylaw officers to provide context on calls.

    "For example, an officer can consider duration, volume, location and other factors," the committee said.

    The recommendations also include an updated fine of $270 for "causing objectionable noise" and a new fine of $300 for anyone who fails to comply with directions from an officer during testing.

    "By strengthening the language in the Calgary Traffic Bylaw, administration will have a better tool that enables peace officers and community peace officers to enforce traffic noise rules," the committee said.

    The recommendations will go to council for debate.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News