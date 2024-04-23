A brief, chilly interruption lies between a warm Wednesday and a warmer weekend

It'll be another warm day for us on Wednesday.

Expect 5 C at 7 a.m., warming up to 19 C in the afternoon (we may even hit the 20 C mark for the first time this year in Calgary).

It will get windy again later in the day, with gusts up to 40 km/h.

A cold front will begin to swipe through on Thursday.

This will lead to instability later in the day, with a chance of isolated showers closer to the supper hours.

The winds will also pick up again.

West of Calgary (Cochrane to Banff), wet snow is possible Thursday night through early Friday morning and these areas could pick up a couple of centimetres.

Friday in Calgary, we will struggle to stay in the plus double digits, thanks to the cold front opening the gates to a relatively cooler air mass.

We get back into the teens with sunshine for the weekend.