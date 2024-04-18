A chilly start to Thursday, maybe a few flurries in the afternoon

These gusty conditions will stick around for another day and the cold will, too.

Thursday morning, we will have a chilly start -- with the wind chill, it will feel like -13.

It will only warm to 3 C in the afternoon.

Expect gusts up to 50 km/h at times out of the north.

There will be some instability in the foothills, so there's a good chance of seeing a few flurries west of Calgary, and a small chance of seeing a couple of snowflakes in Calgary in the afternoon.

Temperatures will climb on the weekend.

Still below normal on Saturday, but it’s a start.

And we'll get back into the double digits on Sunday.

Lots of sun and a small chance of a suppertime shower or non-severe thunderstorm.