CALGARY
Calgary

    • A chilly start to Thursday, maybe a few flurries in the afternoon

    Share

    These gusty conditions will stick around for another day and the cold will, too.

    Thursday morning, we will have a chilly start -- with the wind chill, it will feel like -13.

    It will only warm to 3 C in the afternoon.

    Expect gusts up to 50 km/h at times out of the north.

    There will be some instability in the foothills, so there's a good chance of seeing a few flurries west of Calgary, and a small chance of seeing a couple of snowflakes in Calgary in the afternoon.

    Temperatures will climb on the weekend.

    Still below normal on Saturday, but it’s a start.

    And we'll get back into the double digits on Sunday.

    Lots of sun and a small chance of a suppertime shower or non-severe thunderstorm.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News