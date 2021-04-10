CALGARY -- About a dozen people targeted a local business with an anti-mask protest Saturday.

They gathered early Saturday afternoon in front of the Community Natural Foods near the Chinook C-Train Station.

In accordance with current public health requirements, the store’s security staff asked them to put on masks before entering the store.

Store management told CTV News Calgary that they are happy to provide online orders or curbside delivery, but everyone must conform to the rules in order to keep staff and customers safe.

Calgary Police Service members were on-scene monitoring the situation.