'A game changer': Calgary archeologist says technology unveiling ancient Mayan city
The use of light technology is allowing archeologists to peel away the rainforest and reveal the remains of an ancient Mayan city nearly twice the size of Vancouver.
LIDAR, which stands for light detection and ranging, is a remote sensing method that uses light in the form of a pulsed laser. The light pulses and combines with other data recorded by the airborne system to generate precise, three-dimensional information about the shape of the Earth and its surface characteristics.
"It's just a game changer," said Kathryn Reese-Taylor, a professor in the department of anthropology and archeology at the University of Calgary, said in an interview with The Canadian Press.
"You can be trying to survey and to map sites in the rainforest, and what would take you years to accomplish, LIDAR can do in a couple of days of flying over these large areas."
Reese-Taylor has been working for years with the Bajo Laberinto Archaeological Project, a University of Calgary-led multidisciplinary research project, in conjunction with Instituto Nacional de Antropología e Historia (INAH) Campeche in Mexico.
She and a colleague first visited the ancient Calakmul settlement over a decade ago.
"We hiked 13 kilometres to get there, looked around, oohed and aahed at all of the enormous unexcavated and unlooted ruins at the site, and then walked back," Reese-Taylor.
"Being on the ground and climbing these structures and looking at the landscape all around it — it's just an incredible experience. Some of these structures you may be the first person to walk on in over a thousand years, so it's really exciting."
ANCIENT APARTMENTS
She said the site of Calakmul was the new capital of the powerful Kanu’l (Snake) dynasty, which dominated geopolitics of the Mayan Lowlands, controlling a vast network of vassal kingdoms.
The results of the LIDAR scan give a better idea of the urban settlement and landscape modifications in the capital city itself, Reese-Taylor said.
"What other people might just think is a big hill, we know under it is a huge temple, for instance, or a palace. So we can see all of that.
"Apartment-style residential compounds have been identified throughout the surveyed area, some with as many as 60 individual structures. These large residential units were clustered around numerous temples, shrines and possible marketplaces, making Calakmul one of the largest cities in the Americas at 700 AD."
Reese-Taylor said researchers are able to see that the magnitude of landscape modification equalled the scale of the urban population. All available land was covered with water canals, terraces, walls and dams.
"It peels away all the vegetation and we can see exactly what we're looking for. And every time we get LIDAR, it's like opening up one of your favourite Christmas presents that you just don't know what to expect.
"I's an incredible gift when your get to pore through it and see what's actually there."
Reese-Taylor said she will be heading to the site in April, once her classes at the University of Calgary are done, and intends to spend two months at the site before the annual rainy season begins.
She said the site so far encapsulates 195 square kilometres, and that's huge.
"One of the biggest cities in the Americas at this time," she said. "Almost two Vancouver's could have gone into this area. Washington, D.C., is about the same size, as well as Amsterdam and Brussels."
Reese-Taylor said although the presence of temples and palaces is tempting, the initial excavation will be a little more mundane.
"I do want to dig in the new temple really badly. But I think right now we've got to focus on the households — just because we have some information on the history of the temples and the downtown civic structure, but we have no data on the people who actually lived there."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal
The Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday that Moscow has moved to suspend its implementation of a UN-brokered grain export deal which has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices.
'It’s a mess': Why a single mom sits outside her daughter’s Toronto school every day
Michelle Cousins can be found in her van, sitting down the street from her daughter's Toronto school, every day after following her on the bus route.
Should I retorque my wheels when changing my tires? What those in the industry recommend
Soon, drivers across the country will prepare to install winter tires on their vehicles. CTVNews.ca spoke to those in the auto-care industry on whether retorquing is needed and how to stay safe when driving.
National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener
Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Friday night's World Series opener between Houston and Philadelphia.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
Saturday at 7pm: CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Guilbeault slams oilpatch for raking in cash and sitting idle on climate action
The federal environment minister is calling out Canada's oil companies for failing to put cash behind their promises to tackle climate change.
Remains of Canadian First World War soldier who died more than 100 years ago identified
The remains of a Canadian soldier who fought in multiple battles during the First World War, returning to the front at one point after being wounded, has been identified more than 100 years after his death, the federal government announced on Friday.
Iran's Guards head warns protesters: 'Today is last day of riots'
The head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets, in a sign that security forces may intensify their crackdown on unrest sweeping the country.
Lack of Toronto hospital beds strands 88-year-old woman in Malta
An 88-year-old Toronto woman was stranded 7,600 kilometres from home after a medical emergency and a fruitless search for a hospital bed in the Greater Toronto Area, and her case should be a warning to future travellers, says her son.
Edmonton
-
'Best day ever': 4-year-old boy assists firefighters with shed fire
When fire broke out in a back alley across from his home, Edmonton’s youngest firefighter jumped into action.
-
Feds celebrate free EV charging stations in Edmonton as step in energy transition
Edmonton residents and visitors who have gone electric now have more options to charge their vehicle around the city for free. The federal government unveiled 24 new charging stations at eight different locations on Friday.
-
Albertans driving 11 emergency vehicles, firefighting equipment down to Mexico
It's quite the convoy – fire trucks, ambulances, a school bus loaded with equipment – all bound for Mexico courtesy of volunteers and donors in northern Alberta.
Vancouver
-
Man arrested, weapons seized after 'string of robberies' near B.C.-Alberta border, RCMP say
Mounties near the B.C.-Alberta border say they have arrested a 35-year-old man and seized several weapons as part of an investigation into "a string of robberies involving firearms."
-
'I'm not resisting': Video shows police Tasering shirtless woman at busy Vancouver transit station
The tactics of Metro Vancouver Transit Police are under scrutiny after videos surfaced online showing a woman being Tasered repeatedly during an arrest Thursday afternoon.
-
Time capsule dug up on UBC campus, painting picture of education 50 years ago
Friday marked a historic day at the University of British Columbia campus as a 50-year-old old time capsule was unsealed.
Atlantic
-
Canadian Red Cross answers questions on P.E.I. Fiona response
The Canadian Red Cross was in the hot seat on Prince Edward Island Friday afternoon as representatives of the charity were questioned by Island MLAs.
-
'Those with the least are being the hardest hit': Rising costs force Halifax senior to sell car, potentially her home
The rising costs of everyday staples like food and gas are forcing people to make some tough decisions, and Halifax senior Anne Hunter is one of them.
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
Saturday at 7pm: CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Vancouver Island
-
750 veterans' graves to be honoured in Cowichan Valley ahead of Remembrance Day
Graves of veterans in the Cowichan Valley will be honoured with a white cross for their service over the next two weekends leading up to Remembrance Day.
-
B.C. reminds parents to check Halloween candy for cannabis
The province is reminding families to check children's Halloween candy for possible cannabis products, and is requesting that adults be careful about what they hand out on Oct. 31.
-
Rocks thrown through Victoria window in apparent 'random attack,' police say
Victoria police say a woman was struck in the face by a rock thrown through her window by a stranger in the city Tuesday night.
Toronto
-
'It’s a mess': Why a single mom sits outside her daughter’s Toronto school every day
Michelle Cousins can be found in her van, sitting down the street from her daughter's Toronto school, every day after following her on the bus route.
-
Some Ontario child-care operators still worry about stability days before $10-a-day program deadline
The Ontario government said that 86 per cent of child-care centers in the province have chosen to sign on to $10-a-day daycare.
-
'Human chain' to form along Yonge Street in support of Iranian protesters
There will be a ‘human chain’ of protesters along the east-sidewalk of Yonge Street Saturday in support of the people of Iran.
Montreal
-
Search resumes for missing one-month-old boy after car plunged into the Mille-Iles River
A mother and two children plunged into the Mille-Îles River in a vehicle Friday afternoon. Emergency services were able to rescue the woman and one child, but the second is still missing. The search resumed Saturday morning after being suspended due to darkness.
-
Quebec says schools need to report weapons seizures to police after report says staff turning a blind eye
Quebec's education minister said he is 'very concerned' about the rise of weapons seizures in the province's schools and the lack of reporting such threats to the police.
-
3 finals in 3 weeks, Felix Auger-Aliassime beats world number-one Carlos Alcaraz in Basel
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated the world's number one tennis player Carols Alcaraz 6-3, 6-2 at the Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel.
Ottawa
-
Severance packages for outgoing mayor, councillors will cost Ottawa taxpayers $660,000
Ottawa taxpayers will pay out more than $660,000 in severance packages for Mayor Jim Watson and the 10 councillors leaving city hall this fall.
-
How Mark Sutcliffe was elected mayor of Ottawa
New data released by the city of Ottawa shows Mayor-elect Mark Sutcliffe received the most votes for mayor in 19 of 24 wards on Election Night.
-
Police investigate late night homicide in Kingston's west end
Police responded to a call for an incident involving a deceased person in the area of Bath Road and Collins Bay Road just before 12 a.m., police said in a media release.
Kitchener
-
Shots fired near Kitchener high school were blanks: police
Shots fired on Friday afternoon in the area of Block Line Road and Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener were blanks, according to Waterloo regional police.
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital by air ambulance after crash in Kitchener
One person was taken to hospital by air ambulance Friday after being hit by a car at the intersection of King and Frederick streets in Kitchener.
-
Waterloo’s first woonerf transforms local road into a shared living street
The City of Waterloo officially opened the Larch Street woonerf, a unique makeover of a road in the University District.
Saskatoon
-
Man dies in Saskatoon police shooting
The Saskatoon Police Service said no officers were injured in a fatal shooting incident on Thursday afternoon.
-
'He was a strong young man': Former Sask. Hilltops and Huskies QB loses fight with cancer
Former Saskatoon Hilltops and University of Saskatchewan Huskies Quarterback Chase Bradshaw has lost his battle with cancer.
-
'There's always a whole story there': Law enforcement educator advises caution after arrest video
A Saskatoon woman is applauding the efforts of a downtown mall security crew after video of an arrest was widely circulated and criticized last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Former North Bay bar owner wins battle against the Alcohol and Gaming Commission
A judge has ruled in favour of the former owner of the Fox & Fiddle in North Bay, who took the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to court to fight an attempt to ban him from the business.
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
Saturday at 7pm: CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
-
Kirkland Lake suspect charged with murder of missing woman
A 40-year-old from Kirkland Lake has been charged with the murder of Ashley Lafrance, who was reported missing Sept. 9.
Winnipeg
-
'Advocate for yourself': Young Manitoba woman shares heart attack story in hopes to help others
A Manitoba woman is hoping her recent experience of suffering a heart attack will prevent others from not going through the same situation.
-
'Continue to pray': Family mourns children after fatal Thompson fire
Outside of a Thompson home, where a devastating fire left four children dead, is a memorial of stuffed animals, flowers, and candles.
-
Missing Manitoba woman found dead in Saskatchewan River
A missing Manitoba woman was found dead in the Saskatchewan River on Thursday.
Regina
-
-
Death of man found in Wascana Lake deemed non-criminal: Regina police
Regina police have deemed that the death of a man whose body was found in Wascana Lake last week is not a criminal matter.
-
'We often set them up for relapse': Current addictions treatment not enough for Sask. doctors
At the Saskatchewan Medical Association’s (SMA) conference, the province’s doctors voiced their concerns about the gaps they see in the current model of addictions treatment and detox.