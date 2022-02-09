A hiccup in Calgary's warm trend set to arrive Thursday

Warm air continues to push in today for southern Alberta. Wind gusts are expected to enhance late today as we carry into Thursday, but they'll moderate today in the 40-50 km/h zone for Calgary.

With this, our temperature is paring back, slightly. The cloud layer will break, at times, but, similar to yesterday, it'll be a predominant feature on the day. We'll come close to breaking that 1926 14.4 C record high for this day in history, but by the end, it'll fall short. Overnight low temperatures being held up by the wind will be a fleeting element.

Tomorrow will be an interesting one. We likely reach our high temperature by noon, and begin our descent from there. The floor of this temperature trend is in the negatives Friday morning, with a shot at mixed precipitation around midnight – rain will transition into snow. Gusts from the north as part of this system will strike in the 60 km/h range.

Friday is a chillier day as a result – in spite of this, it'll still level as an 'above seasonal' day. We can expect improvements once again for the weekend, too, as west and high pressure come back with force.

For Valentine's Day, someone forgets to bring Mother Nature a bouquet of roses, and the cold shoulder begins anew.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: some cloud, low 7 C

Thursday

Sunny, building cloud

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: mixed precipitation, low -4 C

Friday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 0 C

Evening: clear, low -5 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: some cloud, low -3 C

Sunday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: clear, low -1 C

Our pic of the day today is from Richie Hannah – he took this yesterday morning, and I referred to it as "Desktop Background Quality" on our CTV News at 6 yesterday.

You can submit your photos here, email me here, or tweet them over! We're also freshly minted on Instagram and waiting on a few approvals before daily posts pop up there: @CTVCalgaryWeather