'A housing crisis': 1 in 5 Calgary households couldn't afford costs, city says

A new report from the City of Calgary suggests one in five households are suffering from the high cost of housing. A new report from the City of Calgary suggests one in five households are suffering from the high cost of housing.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

OPINION

OPINION | How much money do you need to retire in Canada? Here's what to consider

When deciding how much money to save for retirement, it's important to consider your expenses and the lifestyle you're hoping to maintain after you retire. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares some factors to keep in mind and questions to ask yourself when trying to determine how much money you need to retire.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina