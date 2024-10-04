CALGARY
Calgary

    • A little less wind and a little less warmth for Saturday

    Friday, the story was warm and windy.

    Saturday, the story will be a little less windy and a little less warm.

    Sunday, there is a 40 per cent chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in Calgary.

    For Monday, Tuesday and potentially Wednesday of next week, daytime highs will be around 20 C. 

