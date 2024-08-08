'A long time coming': MPE Link Pathway Phase 1, connecting Lethbridge to Coaldale, opens

LETHBRIDGE -

A new pathway between Lethbridge and Coaldale, Alta., is one step closer to completion.

The first phase of the MPE Link Pathway from the Birds of Prey Centre to Henderson Lake has officially opened.

"This is a long time coming – over 10 years," said Jack Van Rijn, mayor of Coaldale.

Phase 1 runs from the west side of Coaldale to Highway 512 – about 35 per cent of the planned pathway.

Planning began nearly a decade ago, with many bumps in the road to get this leg constructed and open.

Committee chair Henry Doeve says while the process hasn't been the smoothest, the pathway is needed in the region.

"As a cyclist myself, I've seen these opportunities and how it brings communities together, and southern Alberta has just grown to the point where we're ready for infrastructure such as this," he said.

The project has been broken down into five phases.

The pathway will include three bridges, one tunnel, multiple picnic shelters and landscaping along the entire way.

"Right now, the project is 50 per cent funded," Doeve said.

"The total project is $6 million and applications are ongoing."

The pathway will follow the St. Mary River Irrigation District drainage canal through farmlands – keeping cyclists off the highway.

"Our residents can find an easy and safe route to go to Lethbridge and Lethbridge residents can find a safe route to come to Coaldale," Van Rijn said.

More funding and construction are needed to finish the pathway but there is already demand for the infrastructure.

"It's definitely growing and we want to be a part of it," said Scott Neck, owner of BikeLane Lethbridge.

"E-bikes are getting more popular and people are wanting to get out. Over COVID, we saw the need for it and people are finding their love for cycling again."

Construction of Phase 2 is anticipated to begin shortly, with a goal to have the pathway completed by fall 2025.

Those involved are already looking ahead to the future.

"We just see there's possibilities," Doeve said.

"Once you get into the City of Lethbridge trail network, it's not that far from Coalhurst. We're hoping we can link more communities and just continue this process forward."