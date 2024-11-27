A new indoor soccer facility is needed in Calgary, group says

With thousands of Calgary youth joining soccer leagues each year, a local sports association has put a new indoor soccer field at the top of its Christmas list.

The Calgary Minor Soccer Association (CMSA) said Wednesday that city facilities aren't keeping up with the huge demand for the sport.

"Calgary is the only city in Canada with 1.5 million in population without a proper soccer fieldhouse facility designed for year-round use," said the CMSA in a news release.

As a result, the CMSA launched Fields for Our Future, a campaign to raise awareness and to advocate for government support in creating more soccer-specific fields to play on.

Every year for the past three years, the CMSA has experienced a 15 per cent growth in player registration.

This year, 31,319 players joined up.

"Our volunteers and staff have stretched every resource to its limit, but it's not enough," said CMSA executive director Carlo Bruneau.

"Without immediate investment in soccer infrastructure, we will soon face the heartbreaking reality of turning away hundreds—if not thousands—of eager players."

For the time being, the CMSA has been using school gyms and warehouses or packing teams onto pitches, but many of the areas weren't designed for soccer and are inadequate.

"We have an opportunity to support young athletes and ensure they thrive," said CMSA president Lyle Waldren.

"With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, Calgary has a chance to shine on the global stage—but we must act now to build the infrastructure that matches our ambitions."

Calgarians are asked to join the campaign and message elected officials about the need for soccer-specific indoor facilities and field houses.