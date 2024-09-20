CALGARY
Calgary

    • 'A really nice surprise': Airdrie man wins $1M on Lotto 6-49

    Donald Newell won $1 million on the Lotto 6-49 draw for July 31, 2024. (WCLC handout) Donald Newell won $1 million on the Lotto 6-49 draw for July 31, 2024. (WCLC handout)
    An Airdrie man says he was having his morning coffee when he discovered he had won $1 million.

    Donald Newell's windfall came from the July 31 Lotto 6-49 draw, in which he won the $1 million guaranteed prize on the Gold Ball draw.

    "I checked the ticket again and waited for my wife to come home to tell her," he said in a Friday news release. "It’s a really nice surprise."

    Newell and his wife are still deciding what to do with the money, but he said he's excited to have a "bit of a financial cushion."

    Newell purchased his Lotto 6-49 ticket at the Save-on-Foods in the 1400 block of Market Street S.E. in Airdrie.

    The selection on the July 31 draw was 29358669-01, a white ball.

