A search for balance hiding treasure in Kananaskis

Under a rock, in a fallen hollowed tree – hundreds of hidden treasures await discovery in Kananaskis Country.

But just how many of these man-made caches can the region sustainably accommodate? For Alberta Parks, while it has not been clearly stated to the public, that limit may have already been quietly reached years ago.

"The local geocaching community talks about this fairly regularly, and I think most of us have just accepted at the moment that there's just no dialogue," said Ian Hunt, an avid geocacher who owns over 30 caches in Kananaskis.

"I'd just like there to be a conversation."

Geocaching – an outdoor recreational activity that gained popularity in the early 2000s, sees participants use GPS technology to locate hidden containers, known as geocaches or caches, placed by other users in various locations. Caches can vary in size and most often contain a logbook for finders to sign and leave messages, and sometimes small trinkets for trading.

While the activity fosters a sense of adventure and community, it has also raised discussion about environmental impact, land use and public safety.

In Alberta, a cache owner who wants to place a physical cache in a provincial park, provincial recreation area, natural area of wildland provincial park, must obtain permission from the province's parks authority.

Understood guidelines on geocaching.com – the official geocaching website where millions of caches are listed globally – also includes placing caches near an existing trail and choosing a location which doesn't disturb wildlife and the environment.

In an email, Alberta Parks told the Rocky Mountain Outlook it officially put a halt on accepting new geocaching applications in Kananaskis in 2019 and has no current plans to reopen applications.

"It has been discovered that some geocaches have been placed on or around undesignated trails without proper walking paths or visitor infrastructure," said press secretary Pam Davidson.

"This can cause damage to local plants and have impacts on wildlife, and sometimes put visitors in an unsafe location."

Davidson noted there are more than 1,000 geocaches in the provincial parks system in Alberta and "hundreds in the greater Kananaskis area."

Hunt acknowledged there are reasonable grounds to remove a cache, with contents most often contained in a Tupperware container or military surplus ammo can to protect from the elements.

"I think a little bit of control over making sure caches don't get put in dangerous locations is a genuine concern," he said.

"There are also instances where a food item like a granola bar might be stashed, and that's certainly a concern as a wildlife attractant, but it's very rare."

Hunt said he wrestles with what he sees as a contradiction of other allowed activities in Kananaskis that arguably are similar and have no official limits or guidelines – like mountain summit registers – or have a greater environmental impact, especially when done irresponsibly.

"If you look at some other areas of Kananaskis where people are allowed to use off-road vehicles or where there's hunting, fishing, industry or even campsites – to some extent – I kind of feel geocaching is less invasive and imposes less on the environment and other people than any of those," he said.

"I can think of other activities that I know go on in the parks that are clearly tolerated or actively encouraged with a lot of resources thrown at those, and that geocaching doesn't require."

If the provincial parks authority decides it has reason to remove a cache, it cannot be replaced in what may be a more suitable location under current parks guidelines for Kananaskis.

This is a going concern for owners who may no longer be able to maintain their own geocaches in Kananaskis for various reasons, Hunt noted. In that case, some may put their caches up for adoption for another user to maintain. Maintenance is the responsibility of the owner, not Alberta Parks.

Hunt has adopted several, with the main reason for doing so because of their location within Kananaskis and not wanting to see them lost.

He cited trail reroute work on Ha Ling near Canmore in 2018-19 as one instance where many caches were forcibly archived, even prior to Alberta Parks' decision to stop applications.

"To me, it's understandable to do that because they don't necessarily want people just wandering off the trail anymore in search of a geocache. But they could have asked if owners wanted them replaced later on the rerouted trail," he said.

For some, there is historical and environmental value in letting caches remain. Some geocaches are not only decades old, but also draw attention to historic sites or geographical features.

A history of geocaching

The inception of geocaching began in May 2000, shortly after the U.S. government made GPS technology available for civilian use.

The first official geocache was hidden by Dave Ulmer, a computer consultant in Oregon. He placed a plastic container in the woods near his home, filled it with trinkets, and posted the coordinates online, inviting others to find it. This marked the start of the treasure-hunting hobby.

The concept quickly gained traction, with enthusiasts adopting the idea and creating their own caches. Online communities began to form and websites dedicated to geocaching emerged, making it easier for people to share their caches and experiences.

As GPS technology improved and smartphones became widespread, geocaching evolved into a global activity, appealing to adventurers, families and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

For Dan Overes, the activity has been a major motivator to explore the outdoors. He owns about a dozen geocaches in Kananaskis.

"I was never really a big hiker and the thought of going out and doing multiple kilometres on a trail, up a mountain, up a hillside for no reason other than to climb the hill or the mountain, wasn't really for me," he said.

"Once I got into geocaching, it really gave me the motivation to go out and do that. It gives a goal or a target besides just hitting a summit."

Hunt agreed it's an activity that encourages people to be active and explore.

"I think being outside, rather than being trapped in front of a device is another key piece and there's also an element of friendship. There's a lot of camaraderie in the activity itself and the engagement between users that goes with that," he said.

Hunt and Overes said clearer communication from Alberta Parks could have helped the geocaching community better navigate the changes quietly implemented in Kananaskis and better understand the rationale behind the decision to prohibit new caches.

"It's Kananaskis and good or bad, it's a very popular area, and so I can understand why the government has put a halt on allowing more caches out there," said Overes.

"I would not want to see a free-for-all again. I think there's just so many people involved now that that could just be a disaster. But I would love to see them do some consultation with the geocaching community to kind of find a solution that works for everyone, or at least some messaging around why this had to be done."