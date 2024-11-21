A tax break and cut cheques: Ottawa announces relief plan for cash-strapped Canadians
It's an announcement meant to appeal to cash-strapped Canadians—a tax break impacting everything from groceries to children's clothes to diapers—and it will last for two months.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pausing the GST and popping cheques in the mail for millions of Canadians.
"Everyone had to tighten their belts a little bit. Now, we're going to be able to give a tax break for all Canadians," Trudeau said.
For two months starting mid-December, the federal government plans to remove the GST—and HST where applicable—on restaurant meals and dozens of consumer goods, including grocery store snacks, beer and wine, children's clothing, video games, puzzles, toys and Christmas trees.
"It's a small percentage. If you were making a larger purchase, it might make a difference," said Colin Norman.
"Helpful for a couple of months, as least, but long-term, I think we need GST," said Davis Dowler.
"I think it's great, but it should start Dec. 1 and not the 15th of December when most of our Christmas shopping is done," said Dina Ottoni-Battistessa.
One business says the timing is good for them since January and February tend to be slower.
"We'll gain a little bit, but two months is just a pinch in a big pot of salt," said Anna Palmer of Ollia Macarons and Tea.
But Palmer says more needs to be done.
"There's other ways we can get that cost of living down for everyone or bring the minimum wage up for people. We're one of the lowest in Canada," she said.
Others agree, root problems need to be addressed.
Vibrant Communities Calgary said, "Unless we're changing policies at that federal level to change things in a meaningful way, these won't go a long way to help next year or the years after."
Also part of the plan are $250 rebate cheques for 18.7 million Canadians who earned $150,000 or less last year.
The government says the GST holiday will cost $1.6 billion and will require legislation.
The NDP is on board, but only to get the bill through.
"We want to see this relief done as quickly as possible," said NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.
The Conservatives aren't saying whether they'll support it.
"Today, what we have is a two-month temporary tax trick," said Tory Leader Pierre Poilievre.
Cost of living is still a top issue for voters, and pollsters say there could be some political gain here for the Liberals, but it's time-limited and there could be pressure to continue the tax break.
A federal election is set to take place in the fall, but there is talk about calling it for the spring instead.
She thought her children just had a cough or fever. A mother shares sons' experience with walking pneumonia
A mother shares with CTVNews.ca her family's health scare as medical experts say cases of the disease and other respiratory illnesses have surged, filling up emergency departments nationwide.
Trump chooses Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Gaetz withdraws
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump on Thursday named Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida, to be U.S. attorney general just hours after his other choice, Matt Gaetz, withdrew his name from consideration.
A one-of-a-kind Royal Canadian Mint coin sells for more than $1.5M
A rare one-of-a-kind pure gold coin from the Royal Canadian Mint has sold for more than $1.5 million. The 99.99 per cent pure gold coin, named 'The Dance Screen (The Scream Too),' weighs a whopping 10 kilograms and surpassed the previous record for a coin offered at an auction in Canada.
Putin says Russia attacked Ukraine with a new missile that he claims the West can't stop
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Thursday that Moscow has tested a new intermediate-range missile in a strike on Ukraine, and he warned that it could use the weapon against countries that have allowed Kyiv to use their missiles to strike Russia.
Video shows octopus 'hanging on for dear life' during bomb cyclone off B.C. coast
Humans weren’t the only ones who struggled through the bomb cyclone that formed off the B.C. coast this week, bringing intense winds and choppy seas.
Taylor Swift's motorcade spotted along Toronto's Gardiner Expressway
Taylor Swift is officially back in Toronto for round two. The popstar princess's motorcade was seen driving along the Gardiner Expressway on Thursday afternoon, making its way to the downtown core ahead of night four of ‘The Eras Tour’ at the Rogers Centre.
Service Canada holding back 85K passports amid Canada Post mail strike
Approximately 85,000 new passports are being held back by Service Canada, which stopped mailing them out a week before the nationwide Canada Post strike.
