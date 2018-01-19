Officials with the Northwest Canadian Greyhound League (NCGL) say seven dogs that were rescued from the cold in western Saskatchewan are recovering from the ordeal and are nearly ready to be homed.

On Sunday, January 14, volunteers with the NCGL in Calgary drove to a rural area in Saskatchewan following a call from Saskatchewan Animal Control indicating dogs had been found abandoned on a property.

“The big problem came when the original owner left and left the dogs on the property,” explained Brandi Williams, vice-president of the NCGL. “The neighbour had noticed that there were still dogs on the property so he started doing his best to make sure they were fed and watered but in temperatures like this water freezes.”

“If it weren’t for the neighbour and it wasn’t for these amazing people that stepped up, they wouldn’t be alive.”

Williams says two of the dogs, a greyhound and a beagle, were friendly and approached the volunteers but the other animals appeared distraught. It took more than two hours to catch all of the dogs. “We popped muzzles on them because we weren’t sure if the dogs had met before.”

A dog, believed to be a spaniel-mix, was found in medical distress and animal control members transported it to a location within Saskatchewan for treatment.

The dogs were transported to the Springbank Pet Resort, west of Calgary, where the animals began to let their guard down.

“We actually opened up one of our buildings specifically for them,” said Glenn Condoran, general manager of Springbank Pet Resort. “We have staff that are dedicated to look after just them and spend the time with them.”

“All of the dogs are completely different after being here for a week,” said Williams. “They’re just learning that people are good.”

The seven dogs consist of five greyhounds, a beagle and a German shepherd-cross. The beagle is now in the care of Beagle Paws Rescue while the NCGL is looking for a rescue foundation to take in the shepherd-mix.

Williams says the animals are adapting to their new environment. “The great thing about dogs, and pretty much all animals, they’re very, very, very forgiving. Even if something bad happens to them, the second something good happens to them, they forget.”

“We’re working on getting them all fixed and into foster homes and then ready for forever families,” said Williams. “These guys will make absolutely awesome pets.”

For information regardubg fostering or adoption, visit the National Canadian Greyhound League. Condoran encourages any potential adopters to stop by the Springbank Pet Resort to meet the animals.

With files from CTV's Stephanie Wiebe