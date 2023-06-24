Aboriginal Awareness Week Calgary highlights Indigenous culture at family day festival and powwow
Thousands came out to Enmax Park on Saturday for Aboriginal Awareness Week Calgary’s (AAWC) family day festival and powwow.
“This is our big celebration of the year and we really invite everyone to come out, Indigenous or non-Indigenous,” said Diana Frost, communications director for AAWC.
Sherry Woods and her daughter Willow have been dancing in this powwow for the past three years.
“It’s a part of my healing journey and as an Indigenous person who’s breaking intergenerational trauma,” Woods said.
“If it wasn’t for our ancestors and our grandparents, I wouldn’t be here today to be able to dance, to be able to showcase this healing dance, to be able to be amongst my community.”
From traditional hand games to an artisan fair, the event highlights various aspects of Indigenous culture.
“Have conversations, have fun together, it’s a great way to work on reconciliation … You’re building a relationship, you’re dispelling stereotypes,” Frost said.
Tracey Grienke, who owns Let Them Play Apparel, is one of the vendors.
She designs t-shirts with a message.
“All the t-shirts come with a little card kind of explaining the Indigenous meaning … I always say that I’m going to educate the world on our beautiful Indigenous culture one t-shirt at a time,” she said.
Grienke says she is grateful for the opportunity to share her knowledge with others at events like this.
“Our Indigenous culture was erased due to residential schools, so basically, I’m just regaining my culture and teaching people at the same time,” she said.
From traditional hand games to an artisan fair, a powwow event highlighted various aspects of Indigenous culture on Saturday. (Nicole Di Donato)Actor Nathaniel Arcand emceed the traditional talent showcase.
He says it’s important to give Indigenous people a platform like this.
“For society and the rest of the world to know that Native people are there, we have our own ways, our culture and our own style,” he said.
The one-day festival has special meaning to many attendees.
“It’s my daughter’s first time dancing and today is very special for us. I couldn’t dance as a child, but I’m trying to bring back powwow into my kids’ life,” said Ashley Charlette.
Tom Cameron, another attendee, said, “Just watching the singing, it brings a lot of joy to me. It means celebration. I wish we could do this every day.”
AAWC has been hosting the family day festival and powwow for the last 10 years.
