Accountant accused of fraudulently paying himself $500K in fees out of Calgary woman's estate

Undated image of Jeff Borschowa, the Alberta accountant accused of fraudulently taking $500K in executor fees from the estate of a Calgary woman. (Zoom) Undated image of Jeff Borschowa, the Alberta accountant accused of fraudulently taking $500K in executor fees from the estate of a Calgary woman. (Zoom)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Federal Election 2021: 27 ridings to watch and why they're important

CTVNews.ca has compiled profiles of 27 of the more compelling races in what could be a nail-biter of a federal election on Sept. 20. There are some that garner notable interest because of the implications they may have for the region, the broader momentum a party is picking up, or because of the big names on the ballot.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon