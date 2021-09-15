Accountant accused of fraudulently paying himself $500K in fees out of Calgary woman's estate
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With gains across the country, the PPC could be a 'potential spoiler' in the election: Nanos
Since the start of the federal election, the People's Party of Canada has seen its support steadily increase across the country, leading pollster Nik Nanos to suggest that it could become a spoiler for the other parties.
Federal Election 2021: 27 ridings to watch and why they're important
CTVNews.ca has compiled profiles of 27 of the more compelling races in what could be a nail-biter of a federal election on Sept. 20. There are some that garner notable interest because of the implications they may have for the region, the broader momentum a party is picking up, or because of the big names on the ballot.
Mounting pressure on Alberta premier as doctors and experts call for his resignation
The calls from doctors and political experts for the premier to step down are growing louder following Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw's admission that lifting pandemic restrictions for the summer was a mistake.
Two NDP candidates resign after social media posts cause backlash
Two NDP candidates have resigned after comments on social media caused backlash. The party confirmed that Dan Osborne, the candidate for the Nova Scotia riding of Cumberland-Colchester, and Sidney Coles, the candidate for Toronto-St. Paul's, ended their campaigns.
UPDATED | Despite past letdowns, we're 'not your dad's Conservative party,' O'Toole pitches to new voters
Back on the road with five days left to pitch his party to Canadians as the best placed to govern, Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole took a new tack on Wednesday, appealing directly to voters who may not have considered voting Conservative before.
Where Canadians can travel abroad during COVID-19
While the Government of Canada is still advising against all non-essential travel, there is a growing list of countries accepting Canadian travellers.
DEVELOPING | Homicide team now investigating Langley, B.C., teacher's disappearance
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now involved in the case of missing Langley, B.C., teacher Naomi Onotera, authorities revealed Wednesday.
'Do Not Touch My Clothes': Afghans call out Taliban dress codes by posing in traditional attire
Afghans in Canada and around the world are posing in colourful traditional dresses online to hit back against the Taliban's new clothing requirements for women in schools.
NEW | Elections Canada says it could take up to 5 days to count every last ballot
Canadians are inching closer to election day, when the 36-day campaign will come to a close and a new Parliament will be ushered in, but will there actually be a clear winner on Sept. 20?
Edmonton
-
'Scary': What it's like being treated in Alberta's ICUs overrun by COVID-19
As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase, health-care workers are being stretched thin to tend to patients in the ICUs.
-
Where Canadians can travel abroad during COVID-19
While the Government of Canada is still advising against all non-essential travel, there is a growing list of countries accepting Canadian travellers.
-
Federal Election 2021: 27 ridings to watch and why they're important
CTVNews.ca has compiled profiles of 27 of the more compelling races in what could be a nail-biter of a federal election on Sept. 20. There are some that garner notable interest because of the implications they may have for the region, the broader momentum a party is picking up, or because of the big names on the ballot.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Homicide team now investigating Langley, B.C., teacher's disappearance
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is now involved in the case of missing Langley, B.C., teacher Naomi Onotera, authorities revealed Wednesday.
-
'We are extremely concerned': Vancouver police looking for missing hiker last seen in Manning Park
A hiker who has been missing for several days has prompted a multi-agency search in a large provincial park.
-
Human rights complaints against B.C. premier, top doctor over vaccine mandate dismissed
Human rights complaints against B.C.'s premier and top doctor over COVID-19 vaccine rules have been dismissed by the province's tribunal.
Vancouver Island
-
COVID-19 death toll reaches 6 at Victoria care home
Two more people have died of COVID-19 at a Victoria-area care home where an outbreak of the disease has now left six residents dead.
-
Victoria, Esquimalt mayors denounce recent violence against police, 'revolving doors' of justice system
The mayors of Victoria and Esquimalt, who are also co-chairs of the local police board, are expressing their concerns following recent violent incidents in the community.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Vancouver Island COVID-19 cases: B.C. health ministry to provide update
British Columbia’s health ministry will provide an update Wednesday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the province.
Atlantic
-
'We have a solution to the pandemic' Higgs tells unvaccinated; N.B. reports 63 new cases to set single-day high
As New Brunswick reported a one-day high of 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the province announced that it will require proof of vaccination starting next week to encourage more people to get vaccinated.
-
Nova Scotia reports six cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, active cases drop to 159
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting six new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 20 recoveries, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 159.
-
New Brunswick report on youth suicide points to shortage of mental health specialists
A new report on youth suicide prevention and mental health services in New Brunswick calls for the appointment of a minister for children and youth.
Toronto
-
'I could not believe what happened,' Niagara, Ont. cop who shot fellow officer tells court
A Niagara police officer who shot and wounded a fellow cop says the incident was so unusual he feared nobody would believe what happened.
-
Ontario reports just under 600 new COVID-19 cases, seven-day average drops slightly
Ontario health officials are reporting just under 600 new cases of COVID-19 for the second straight day.
-
North York school evacuated following bomb threat
A school in North York has been evacuated and all students have been dismissed for the day after a bomb threat was called in Wednesday morning.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police investigating a stabbing near Ottawa high school
Ottawa police responded to a stabbing in the 2500 block of Alta Vista Drive at 1:30 p.m.
-
COVID-19 outbreaks declared in two Ottawa schools so far
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two COVID-19 outbreaks in local schools so far this school year.
-
Truck rolls over at south Ottawa intersection
Emergency crews responded to the single vehicle crash at the intersection of Bank Street and Leitrim Road just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Quebec reports 785 new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise by 20
Quebec reported Wednesday that 785 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the province, and one more person has died due to the disease.
-
Saint-Leonard, RDP among Montreal neighbourhoods with lagging vaccination rates: public health
Montreal's pockets of relatively low vaccination are becoming especially obvious as the fourth wave picks up, city health officials said Wednesday.
-
National Assembly leaders unimpressed with comparison of language law to the Gestapo
Lawyer Anne-France Goldwater's comments comparing the Francois Legault government's law to the "Gestapo" during testimony on Quebec's Bill 96 that seeks to strengthen the province's French-language Charter (Bill 101) is causing a stir in the National Assembly.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region reports one COVID-19 death, 27 new cases
The Region of Waterloo reported one COVID-19-related death and 27 new cases on Wednesday as hospitalizations declined.
-
Cambridge restaurant pleads guilty to charges under Ontario's Liquor Licence Act in fatal crash
St. Louis Bar and Grill has pleaded guilty to two charges under the Ontario Liquor Licence Act in connection to a fatal crash in 2019.
-
Waterloo Region school boards confirm more than a dozen COVID-19 cases
One week into the new school year, multiple student cohorts are isolating at home after Waterloo Region’s public and catholic school boards confirmed more than a dozen COVID-19 cases.
Northern Ontario
-
Several Manitoulin Secondary students injured; teen charged with assault, weapons offences
Several students at Manitoulin Second School were injured Tuesday afternoon and a 16-year-old is facing charges, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Wednesda
-
Sudbury police searching for attempted murder suspect
Greater Sudbury Police are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted for attempted murder.
-
With gains across the country, the PPC could be a 'potential spoiler' in the election: Nanos
Since the start of the federal election, the People's Party of Canada has seen its support steadily increase across the country, leading pollster Nik Nanos to suggest that it could become a spoiler for the other parties.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Immunocompromised people in Manitoba, those looking to travel can get third COVID-19 vaccine dose
Manitobans with certain conditions that leave them immunocompromised will be able to receive a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, along with those who are looking to travel.
-
2 deaths, 49 new cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba Wednesday
Manitoba health officials identified 49 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with two deaths.
-
Winnipeg police lay more than 100 charges after seizing $1.5M in drugs
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service have laid more than 100 charges following a drug and firearms investigation that resulted in the seizure of more than $1.5 million in illicit drugs and numerous firearms.
Regina
-
Full vax, half vax or no vax: What fans need to know before the first Rider game with COVID-19 vaccine verification
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have announced further details on how the club's first game with a COVID-19 vaccination verification program will work for fans coming to Mosaic Stadium this Friday.
-
Sask. sets another daily COVID-19 record with 506 new cases
Saskatchewan saw another record-setting day for COVID-19 on Tuesday, reporting 506 confirmed cases – 20 per cent of which were children who are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Liberals and Conservatives in a two-way race for campaign homestretch: Nanos
The Liberals and Conservatives are in a two-way race for the homestretch of the election campaign, according to new polling data from Nanos Research.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon murder trial witness says Sheree Fertuck sought divorce, wanted part of accused’s pension
Court got a closer look at the financial disagreements between Greg and Sheree Fertuck.
-
Federal election 2021 platform guide: Where do the parties stand?
In the battle for the electorate's hearts and minds, it can be difficult for voters to keep all the platforms straight. CTVNews.ca has compiled the promises made so far by the five major parties in one place.
-
Sask. man advocates for those living with FASD
What began as a journey of healing for Niall Schofield has turned into an advocacy mission to help people understand living with fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.