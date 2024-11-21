CALGARY
Calgary

    • Actor Lamont J. Whitaker makes first trek to Calgary with return of 'The Book of Mormon'

    Share

    "The Book of Mormon" returns to Calgary Nov. 26 to Dec. 1 at the Jubilee Auditorium, and actor Lamont J. Whitaker is looking forward to his first time in the city.

    "I'm really excited. We're going to be actually having our American Thanksgiving there. So that's going to be a little different," Whitaker told CTV News.

    The Miami native plays Mafala Hatimbi in the musical satire, a show that captured nine Tonys in 2011.

    "The Book of Mormon" skewers Mormon missionaries as they try spreading the word in Africa, a culture Whitaker is familiar with.

    "My grandmother was a chief in Ghana," he said.

    "I've always had a lot of Africans around me, especially Nigerians. It kind of was second nature to me. I was able to use everything I learned growing up and put it into this character."

