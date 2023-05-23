Advance polls for Alberta election open today, following long weekend rallies
Voters in Alberta will have the opportunity to beat the crowds by voting ahead of election day on May 29.
Advance polls run from Tuesday until Saturday, between 9:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.
Hours of operation may vary for some locations, but every electoral division will have at least one spot open for the entire advance voting period.
You can visit the Elections Alberta website to find the nearest advance voting location.
Voters will have to show proper identification and proof of current address by:
- Providing one piece of Government-issued photo ID, including your full name, current address, and photo;
- Providing two pieces of ID containing your full name and one showing your current physical address;
- Have another registered elector in your voting area vouch for you; or
- Have an authorized signatory complete an attestation form.
In the last provincial election four years ago, roughly 700,000 Albertans cast their ballots in advance.
The expectation is that the same amount, if not more, voters will do the same this time.
“The historic picture of Alberta's elections are that they’ve been very one sided and generally speaking, with low turnout. In recent times, the turnout has been going up, and you have two competitive parties,” said Peter Woolstencroft, Professor Emeritus from the Department of Political Science at the University of Waterloo.
“I hope that the Calgary electorate is paying attention and that they come out and vote. There's no reason for people not to vote, because your vote will matter. Especially if you live in Calgary.”
United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith will cast a ballot in Calgary at an advance polling station this morning, following a weekend where she made numerous campaign stops in Edmonton.
The city has been a stronghold for the NDP.
At a rally in the capital, Smith stressed her party's commitment to public safety, saying she knows what it's like to walk in downtown Edmonton, as well as what it's like to feel unsafe taking public transit in the city.
NDP Leader Rachel Notley, meanwhile, spoke at a rally in Calgary yesterday, where the party is hoping to gain seats.
Notley said the election comes down to who you trust and more Conservatives are realizing that basic Alberta values are not represented in Smith's UCP every day.
More information on advance voting can be found here.
(With files from the Canadian Press)
