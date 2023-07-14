Advance voting opens for Calgary Heritage byelection

Voters in Calgary Heritage can cast their ballots in the federal byelection starting Friday.

Registered voters have four days to cast advanced ballots, with advance voting wrapping up on Monday night.

The riding was left vacant when Conservative MP Bob Benzen announced his resignation in October 2022, which became official on

Shuv Majumdar was nominated as the Conservative candidate for the byelection.

Elliot Weinstein is in the running for the Liberal Party, Gurmit Bhachu represents the NDP and Ravenmoon Crocker is campaigning for the Green Party.

Other candidates include Larry Heather (Christian Heritage Party of Canada), Kelly Lorencz (People's Party of Canada), Dan Irving (Maverick Party) and Donovan Eckstrom, who is running as an independent.

Voters can cast their ballot in the advance vote by going to Saint Andrews Presbyterian Church, located at 703 Heritage Dr. S.W. between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. during the advance voting period.

The official byelection will take place on July 24.