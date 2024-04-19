CALGARY
Calgary

    • After a cool start, Saturday's set to end up warm and windy

    Saturday will be the brightest day of the weekend.

    Cool to start, with a wind chill of -10 at 8 a.m., but it will warm up nicely to 9 degrees in the afternoon.

    This does, however, come with gusty conditions up to 50 km/h.

    On Sunday, the clouds will move back in and for Calgary, we get into the chance of showers.

    Later in the day, we may even get some snowflakes mixed in with it.

    It will also be gusty on Sunday.

    To the west of Calgary, expect snow.

    Canmore and Banff will likely pick up a couple of centimetres.

    By Monday, we start a longer-term warming trend that should last much of next week with temperatures in the teens.

