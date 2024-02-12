CALGARY
Calgary

    • After Monday, Calgary's temps will remain below freezing until Saturday

    Share

    Daytime highs in Calgary over the weekend were warmer than average, sitting between 4 C to 6 C.

    The maximum temperature on Monday will remain above seasonal, but that high of 2 C will also be the start of a cooler trend.

    A shortwave trough moving from B.C. toward Alberta is expected to bring light and scattered snow throughout the southern portions of both provinces during the day Monday.

    Behind that. an incoming ridge of high pressure from the Pacific will create instability along the eastern slopes of the Rockies, and snow is possible overnight.

    Communities along the west side of the QEII/Highway 2 corridor will see more snow compared to areas on the east side of the highway.

    Persistent north winds will result in at least three days where both daytime highs and overnight lows will hover below seasonal ranges of 0 C and -12 C.

    After Tuesday, snow is unlikely in Calgary and sunshine will assist in melting some of last weeks snowfall, but with daytime highs still below freezing, the thaw portion of the freeze-thaw cycle will not be as dramatic as it often is for this region.

    As such, be cautious when navigating areas still covered in ice – like parking lots, sidewalks and driveways - as that ice could remain quite solid until the end of the week.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING 'We paid too much': Canada's AG blasts CBSA over ArriveCan app

    Canada's auditor general has found that those involved in the contracting, development and implementation of the controversial Arrivecan application showed a 'glaring disregard' for basic management practices. The report pegs the cost of the app at $59.5 million.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News