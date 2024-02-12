After Monday, Calgary's temps will remain below freezing until Saturday

Daytime highs in Calgary over the weekend were warmer than average, sitting between 4 C to 6 C.

The maximum temperature on Monday will remain above seasonal, but that high of 2 C will also be the start of a cooler trend.

A shortwave trough moving from B.C. toward Alberta is expected to bring light and scattered snow throughout the southern portions of both provinces during the day Monday.

Behind that. an incoming ridge of high pressure from the Pacific will create instability along the eastern slopes of the Rockies, and snow is possible overnight.

Communities along the west side of the QEII/Highway 2 corridor will see more snow compared to areas on the east side of the highway.

Persistent north winds will result in at least three days where both daytime highs and overnight lows will hover below seasonal ranges of 0 C and -12 C.

After Tuesday, snow is unlikely in Calgary and sunshine will assist in melting some of last weeks snowfall, but with daytime highs still below freezing, the thaw portion of the freeze-thaw cycle will not be as dramatic as it often is for this region.

As such, be cautious when navigating areas still covered in ice – like parking lots, sidewalks and driveways - as that ice could remain quite solid until the end of the week.