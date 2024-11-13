Agricultural education receives government funding as food demand grows

The provincial and federal government is handing out funding to Alberta 4-H to help promote careers in agriculture.

Agriculture Minister R.J. Sigurdson made the announcement in Calgary on Tuesday, saying by the mid-century, global demand for food could increase by 40 to 50 per cent or more.

"We know that Alberta is a net exporter. We have the highest quality food products in the world," he said.

"We know that as demand continues to rise, our trading partners are going to be looking to Alberta to be a solution."

The grant will provide $731,000 to three of the courses the organization provides to youth.

They include Introduction to 4-H, Agriculture Safety and Mental Health and the Senior Spring Symposium.

Officials say the mental health program is new and offers education in equine therapy.

The funding has been provided through a partnership between the federal and provincial government's Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership program.