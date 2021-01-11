CALGARY -- A Baptist church that has openly flouted the Public Health Act could be facing further sanctions.

Fairview Baptist Church was slapped with an executive order fined $1,200 following violations on January 4. Law enforcement returned on January 10 but were not allowed to enter the church.

In a statement late Monday, an AHS spokesperson wrote in part:

“AHS Environmental Public Health noted evidence that the facility was not in compliance with the work order issued Jan. 4. AHS is considering next steps.”

Fairview Community Association President Regan Klyn says she hopes the church will reconsider its stance.

"When others are putting the community at risk it just pushes back the timeline for normal," she says.